The Tullahoma Lady Wildcat wrestlers dominated on the mat Friday, as ten wrestlers punched their ticket to the state tournament.
The Lady ‘Cats bested Cleveland High School by 15.5 points to be crowned region champions. Tullahoma had five girls place first and five girls place third.
“I’m extremely proud of all of our girls. They wrestled how we have always known and felt they should wrestle, so to have 10 out of 12 qualify for the state tournament feels great. I think they are finally believing in themselves, so the success will continue to follow,” Head Coach Jenna Morris said about her state bound wrestlers.
Brittney Meneses and Isabel Petty were the first Lady Wildcats to punch their ticket. With both having short brackets, Meneses wrestled one match, losing by fall and was sitting at third place. Petty wrestled in the first place match and won by pin fall in the second period.
Payton Agnell punched her ticket next with a pin fall win in both of her matches. She pinned her Cleveland opponent in the first minute and then pinned her Bradley Central opponent in the final period to bring home the gold.
Laken Potter won her first match with a quick take down and pin, then won her first place match by a 7-2 decision victory.
Natalie Turpin was able to win her quarterfinal match with a pin, but lost in the semifinals and was put in consolation. Turpin battled back and pinned both of her opponents to place third.
“Natalie might be the toughest kid I have ever coached. She is so mentally and physically tough. It’s rare for athletes to naturally be both,” Morris said about Turpin. “It doesn’t matter who she wrestles. She is going to make it a dog fight. Natalie has something special.”
Senior Emma Brown punched her first ticket to state this year. Brown pinned her first opponent in the quarterfinals, but fell to her Bradley Central opponent in the semifinals. Brown fought back in consolations to seal the deal with a pin in the second period and took third place.
Senior Olivia Hogan pinned her semifinal opponent in the first 30 seconds to guarantee her spot in the first place match. Hogan won by a 16-6 major decision to put herself at the top of the podium.
Aloura Nichols and Tiona Harden both placed third and fought back in consolation. Nichols pinned her consolation semifinal opponent to land herself in the third place match. Nichols won by a 5-3 decision. Harden pinned her Moore County opponent in less than 30 seconds during the consolation semifinals to land herself a trip to state. Harden pinned her Chattanooga Central opponent in the third place match to bring home bronze.
Amiya Taylor-Hill had a long match with her Cleveland opponent, but came out on top with a pinfall victory. She pinned her first place opponent to secure the gold.
Seniors Hogan and Petty both placed in state last year, and will have another chance again this season alongside their teammates. Hogan placed fifth in state last season at the 132 weight class. Petty moved up one weight class this year, but she placed fourth in the 170 pound weight class last season.
“With both of these wrestlers, I don’t care who it is stepping on the mat in front of them. I believe they can beat anyone. I look forward to watching them suit up in Tullahoma gear one last time, and I hope all their dreams come true,” Morris says about her state returners.
The Lady Wildcats will head to state this Thursday, Feb. 24. Wrestling will begin at 3 p.m. at the Williamson County Expo Center.
“I hope we walk away with a lot of state medalists, some state champions, and I also hope we make a run for a traditional state title. With ten girls there winning matches and racking up team points, it is very possible to finish at the top of that team race,” Morris said about the upcoming state tournament.