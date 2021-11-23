The Lady Wildcats clawed their way out of an early hole to claim an opening night 37-33 win over the Rockvale Rockets last week.
The Lady ‘Cats started slow, putting up eight points in the first quarter, five of those coming from Morgan Carr, who had five of her eight in the opening stanza, while Lucy Nutt canned a 3-pointer. Tullahoma found itself down 13-8 going into the second period, but Rockvale was not able to exploit their early advantage as they failed to hit a field goal during the entire second quarter, settling for four free throws, which accounted for four points. While not shooting the lights out themselves in the second, the Lady ‘Cats made a move on their hosts, putting up eight, three of those coming on a Lucy Nutt 3-pointer. The 8-to-4 period left Tullahoma down by one as they went to the locker room trailing 17-16.
Rockvale was able to increase its advantage in the third, as Alecea Wilkerson scored five of her team’s nine points coming out of the half. For Tullahoma, Eleanor Fults accounted for almost all of the Lady ‘Cat offense, as she scored five of her team’s seven in the third as they found themselves down by three going into the final frame.
However, the fourth is when the Lady ‘Cats poured it on, as they put up 14 points, doubling their hosts, who had just seven. While Carr poured in a 3-pointer and Alivia Bowen and Lily Melton had field goals, the game was won from the charity stripe, as half of the Lady ‘Cat points came from the line in the closing minutes. Nutt went 3-for-5 from the stripe in the fourth while Bowen was a perfect two-for-two. Tullahoma was 10-for-19 from the line on the evening. Although shooting just north of 50% from the charity stripe, it was enough to seal the deal for the Lady ‘Cats.
The Lady ‘Cats continued their spotless start to the season Thursday night with a 35-30 win over Mt. Juliet. They were scheduled to begin their home season against the Lady Pioneers of Warren County Tuesday night. The Lady Pioneers have been picked in the coach’s poll to finish second in their district. Results were not available at press-time.