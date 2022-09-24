The Tullahoma Lady Wildcat volleyball ball team was on a roll this week with four games. The Lady ‘Cats defeated the Cascade Lady Champions 3-1 and then traveled to Giles County to defeat their district opponent 3-0. The Lady Wildcats then traveled across the county to Coffee County and fell to the Lady Raiders 3-1. Tullahoma bounced back with a 3-0 win over the Community Viqueens.
The Lady Wildcats dominated against the Cascade Lady Champions. Tullahoma had a total of 46 kills during their varsity match. Gracie Anderson accounted for 13 kills. Isabel Lidstrom added another nine kills. Alivia Bowen had eight kills, 12 digs and one block for the night. Emeri Saunders had six kills and one block.
Audrey Todaro, Taylor Brinkley and Jada Spry all worked together to set the ball for the Lady ‘Cats. Todaro had eight assists for the night and four service aces. Brinkley had nine assists and four aces in her two sets played. Spry had 17 assists.
Lacee Barbeau had 14 digs for the night. Aubrey North had nine digs on the back line.
The Lady ‘Cats dominated 25-12 in the first set, then fell 20-25 in the second set. The Lady Champions were able to gain a two point lead to win the third set 26-24. The Lady ‘Cats shut them down in the fourth set for a 22-25 win.
The Lady ‘Cats traveled to Giles County for a district match on Tuesday night and defeated the Lady Bobcats 3-0. The Lady ‘Cats dominated in all three sets, keeping Giles County in single digits. The Lady Wildcats defeated the Lady Bobcats 25-3, 25-7, and 25-4 to sweep the night away.
Saunders had seven kills and seven aces for the night. Lidstrom had six kills, and Anderson had five kills. Bowen had four aces, and sophomore Aleigh Raby had four aces. Todaro had a total of 12 assists, four digs, and three aces. Mikalah Sims had five digs for the Lady ‘Cats. Jada Spry had 11 assists for the night.
The Lady ‘Cats then traveled to Coffee County on Wednesday to take their only loss of the week. The Lady Wildcats fell to the Lady Raiders 3-1. The Lady Raiders defeated the Lady ‘Cats 27-25 in the first set then held the ‘Cats to the teens in the second set winning 25-14. Tullahoma was able to squeeze a win out in the third set winning 25-19. The Lady Raiders were able to take a 25-20 victory in the fourth set to secure their win.
Anderson and Lidstrom were on fire on the front row. Anderson had 11 kills and two solo blocks. Lidstrom had 10 kills and one solo block. They worked together for another block.
Saudners had eight kills and nine digs. Bowen had six kills and ten digs for the Lady ‘Cats. Olivia Spencer had a total of 15 digs and one ace for the night.
The setters combined for 34 assists. Todaro had 20 assists and two aces. Spry had 14 assists.
Tullahoma dominated over district opponent the Community Viqueens. Lidstrom and Anderson both had eight kills. Lidstrom had three aces, five digs and assisted Saunders with a block. Anderson had three solo blocks and two digs.
Saunders had seven kills, four aces and three blocks. She also had seven digs. Bowen had three kills, one ace and two blocks. Libero Spencer had 22 digs, two kills and five aces. Barbeau had two kills and three digs for the night.
The Lady Wildcats will wrap up their regular season next week with four games once again. The Lady ‘Cats will take on the Viqueens once again and then travel to Cannon County for a district match. They will host the Franklin County Rebelettes for senior night on Wednesday, Sept. 28. They will finish their season in Marshall County with sets against the Lady Tigers.