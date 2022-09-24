Emeri Saunders

Emeri Saunders

 Erin Douglas photo

The Tullahoma Lady Wildcat volleyball ball team was on a roll this week with four games. The Lady ‘Cats defeated the Cascade Lady Champions 3-1 and then traveled to Giles County to defeat their district opponent 3-0. The Lady Wildcats then traveled across the county to Coffee County and fell to the Lady Raiders 3-1. Tullahoma bounced back with a 3-0 win over the Community Viqueens.

The Lady Wildcats dominated against the Cascade Lady Champions. Tullahoma had a total of 46 kills during their varsity match. Gracie Anderson accounted for 13 kills. Isabel Lidstrom added another nine kills. Alivia Bowen had eight kills, 12 digs and one block for the night. Emeri Saunders had six kills and one block.

Olivia Spencer

Olivia Spencer