The Tullahoma Middle School Lady Wildcats dominated on the diamond Friday night. Following the eighth grade recognition ceremony, the Wildcats trounced the Harris Eaglettes 14-2.
The Lady ‘Cats recorded eight hits on the offensive side of the ball. Ellie Simpson led the Lady Wildcats with three hits on her eighth grade night while Amaya Sharp threw another no hitter on the defensive side of the ball. Sharp hit two batters to allow two runs during the first inning.
The Lady Wildcats’ bats were hot Friday night. Addye Norman started the Lady ‘Cats off with a single to right field. Norman advanced to second on the throw then stole third. Simpson singled to left field to score Norman. Simpson stole second base to put herself in scoring position. Kaitlynn Gattis reached on an error and Simpson advanced to third base. Kayleigh Campbell laid down a bunt to fill the bases. Sharp walked down the first base line, and Simpson scored to tie the game 2-2. Gattis scored on a passed ball to put the Lady Wildcats on top 3-2 going into the second inning.
Sharp put two batters away with strikeouts, then she made a play to first base to put the third out away.
The Lady Wildcats were able to increase their lead by one run during the bottom of the second. Norman reached on an error by the second baseman. Norman stole second base. Simpson advanced Norman to third base after hitting a ground ball. Gattis popped out to the center fielder, but Norman scored after tagging to put Tullahoma ahead 4-2.
Sharp put another batter away looking, then walked another. She then struck out another batter. Campbell recorded the third out with a pop up on the fence line behind the plate.
Sharp also contributed to the cause on offense as she started the next inning when she singled to left field, then advanced to second on the throw. Zoie Roberts took Sharp's place at second base. Kaitlun Gearlds reached on an error, and Roberts advanced to third. Kylie Smith grounded to third base and reached on another error. Roberts and Gearlds both scored to put the Lady ‘Cats ahead 6-2. Maggie Lynch grounded to the pitcher and reached on an error. Norman doubled to left field to score Smith. Simpson reached on another error, while Lynch scored. Tullahoma led 8-2 going into the fourth inning.
The Eaglettes could not keep up with the Lady Wildcats. Sharp walked a batter down the line, then struck out the next batter looking. Norman caught a pop up at shortstop for the second out. Sharp struck another Eaglette out swinging to end the half inning.
Taylor Brinkley walked down the line after taking a ball to the back. Gearlds followed her to base after also being hit. Smith walked down the line to fill the bases. Lynch reached on an error while Brinkley and Gearlds scored. Norman grounded out to the pitcher, but Smith scored to put the Lady Wildcats up by nine runs. Simpson bunted to put herself onto base. Lynch scored on a passed ball, then Gattis singled to left field to score Simpson. Campbell walked down the line. Sharp grounded out to the third baseman, but Gattis scored to run rule the Eaglettes 14-2.
The Lady ‘Cats were set to compete in the Central Tennessee Conference tournament Monday, April 18, with their first game coming against the Warren County Lady Pioneers. Results of this contest were unavailable at press time.