The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats advanced to 10-1 on the season as they defeated the Lincoln County Lady Falcons 3-2. The Lady ‘Cats dominated in the first half, taking a 3-1 advantage at half time.
The Lady Falcons chalked one up on the board first, netting a ball in the first ten minutes of play. The Lady Wildcats tied the game up in 25 minutes left in the first half. Ashlee Weaver played the ball to Laura Buenrostro’s feet to score the first Tullahoma goal.
Lexi Chamblee netted the second goal for the Lady ‘Cats. She beat out defenders in the midfield to have a wide open shot at the goal to take the lead. With 10 left in the first half, Tullahoma led 2-1.
Buenrostro chalked up another goal with five minutes left in the first half. With the ball in the goalie box, she banked the ball into the net after it had been deflected by a Lincoln County defender.
After halftime, the Lady Wildcats were still hungry for another goal. Adriana Escamilla and McLayne Bobo both had multiple shots on frame for the Lady ‘Cats. The Lady ‘Cats were unable to get the ball into the back of the net again Thursday night.
With a little over 11 minutes left in the game the Lady Falcons chipped a goal to make it a close game. Lincoln County had two corner kicks in the final minute of play, but the Lady ‘Cats were able to get the ball out of their defensive third and run the clock out.
With the victory, the Lady Wildcats added another district win to their record climbing to 10-1 overall and 5-1 in their district. The Lady ‘Cats will travel to Central Magnet on Tuesday, Sept. 27 for their final district match. The Lady ‘Cats will be fighting for second place. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m.