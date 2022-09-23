Avery Sisk

 Erin Douglas photo

The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats advanced to 10-1 on the season as they defeated the Lincoln County Lady Falcons 3-2. The Lady ‘Cats dominated in the first half, taking a 3-1 advantage at half time.

The Lady Falcons chalked one up on the board first, netting a ball in the first ten minutes of play. The Lady Wildcats tied the game up in 25 minutes left in the first half. Ashlee Weaver played the ball to Laura Buenrostro’s feet to score the first Tullahoma goal.

Laura Buenrostro

