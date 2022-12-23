The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats defeated the Shelbyville Central High School Eaglettes Tuesday night, ending the night with 33-29.
The Lady ‘Cats started off slow, scoring only two points in the first quarter. Lily Melton drained two shots from the free throw line.
The Eaglettes had a two point lead at the end of the first quarter. Sydney Moore drained a 3-pointer to take the lead. Sammie Brown drained one shot at the free throw line. The Eaglettes led 4-2 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Wildcats chalked up 13 points in the second quarter to steal the lead away from Shelbyville. Morgan Carr, McLayne Bobo and Lucy Nutt all drained 3-pointers to put the ‘Cats ahead. Melton tacked on two more shots from the foul line. Alivia Bowen drove to the basket for two points.
The Lady Wildcats held the Eaglettes to four points in the second half. Lanaya Young scored the four points for Shelbyville. Young drew a foul for two points at the line, then drove to the basket to chalk up another two points. Shelbyville trailed 15-8 at halftime.
The Eaglettes did some catching up during the third quarter chalking up ten points. Paige Blackburn drove to the basket for four points. Brown had a shot in the paint for two points. Young chalked up four points with a shot under the basket and two shots from the line.
The Lady Wildcats were able to keep their lead. Nyjah Gibbs and Bowen drove to the basket for two points. Isabella Lidstrom tacked on one point from the free throw line.
The Eaglettes didn’t hold back in the fourth quarter and scored eleven points. Blackburn chalked up eight points in the final quarter. She drove to the basket twice, then drained a shot from beyond the arc. Blackburn then made one shot at the line. Young tacked on a drive to the basket for two, and Lilly Brown drained one shot at the line.
The Lady Wildcats scored nine of their 13 points from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Eleanor Fults and Carr drained a free throw each. Melton made two shots at the line. Bobo drained three shots at the foul line, one of those being a technical foul shot. Nutt drove to the basket and drew a foul for a three point play, then drained one shot at the line after another technical foul on Shelbyville. Bowen tacked on two points with a fast break to the basket. The Lady Wildcats exceeded the Eagles 33-29.
Tullahoma was set to host their annual Jeff Taylor Christmas Classic Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Thursday Dec. 22. The Lady Wildcats were set to play the Moore County Lady Raiders and the Fayetteville City Lady Tigers. Results of those contests were unavailable at press time.
The Lady Wildcats will pick their regular schedule backup on Jan. 3 when they host the Franklin County Rebelettes.