Tullahoma Middle School Volleyball continued their perfect season with a victory over Coffee County Middle School on eighth grade night. The Lady Wildcats swept away the Lady Raiders, topping them 25-20 in the first set and 25-18 in the second in the best of three tilt.
The TMS volleyball team has been on a roll this year, winning seven matches so far this season and are yet to feel the agony of defeat.
Going into their most recent match before the home crowd, the Lady Wildcats had already tallied one win over the Lady Raiders while on the road earlier this season. The game got underway after eighth grade night celebration at East Middle School.
During match against the Lady Raiders, setter Taylor Brinkley had 10 assists and five service aces. The middle school’s other setter, Maggie Lynch, had five assists and one kill and one ace. Zoe Prosser and Amaya Sharp, both eighth graders, accounted for five kills and five aces combined. The Lady Wildcat’s Libero (backrow defensive specialist) Aubrey North succeeded in kills over Coffee County. North had five kills alone. Madilyn Lidstrom had two kills and two aces. Addie Norman and Ellie Simpson both accounted for one of Tullahoma’s kills Thursday night.
After a doubleheader against the North Gators on Monday night, the TMS volleyball team will wrap up their regular season on the road against Warren County Sept. 23. The conference tournament will be held Sept. 25 in Shelbyville at Harris Middle School. Times have yet to be decided.