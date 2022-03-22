The Tullahoma softball squad is off to a 0-2 start to the 2022 campaign as they fell to cross-country rival and last year’s state runner-up Coffee County 11-2.
The Lady ‘Cats ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard early as the Lady Raiders knocked in three runs in the top half of the first inning. The early rally by the Coffee County squad was only the tip of the iceberg as the Lady Raiders plated seven more runs in the fourth to take a commanding 10-0 advantage before Tullahoma was able to score their first run in the bottom of the fourth. After the storm of the fourth, the teams would only trade a pair of runs to fix the final score.
Coffee County outhit Tullahoma nine-to-four and was cleaner in the field as they made just a single error while Tullahoma had four miscues.
Kylee Holt was the lone Tullahoma batter with multiple hits as she went two-for-three at the dish. Madison Goad accounted for both Tullahoma runs as she knocked in two RBI. Olivia Spencer and Alazae Griffin were the two runs that plated during the contest.
Griffin toed the rubber for four innings, striking out two while being charged with seven earned runs as she threw 83 pitches. Katy Bean worked relief, pitching the final three innings, hurling 39 offerings while striking out one and being charged with one earned run.
In their earlier game, the Lady ‘Cats fell to Blackman 12-5.
The Lady ‘Cats are set to begin district play against Spring Hill on March 25.