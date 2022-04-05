The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats weren’t able to come back from an early deficit against the Marion County Lady Warriors and fell to 1-6 on the season after the 7-4 decision last week.
Marion County scored most of its runs in the first two innings.
With a line drive to left field, the Lady Warriors chalked up their first run and then secured another hit to go up 2-0 by the end of the first, holding the Lady ‘Cats scoreless.
The Lady Warriors’ dominance continued into the second, adding three more runs before the Lady Wildcats were able to end the inning courtesy of a double play by shortstop Madison Goad and catcher Kylee Holt.
After trailing 5-0, Tullahoma put up its first run at the bottom of the fourth inning. Mallorie Stone walked down the line to first before Ragan Norman drove the ball to the left-centerfield fence. Zaylan Spinner hit a single to load the bases, then Holt hit a ground ball to left field, allowing Stone to hit home. Norman was tagged out while advancing home, ending the inning to bring on the fifth.
Despite giving up the run, the Lady Warriors’ bats were still hot. With two more hits, Marion County was able to score another run and put the Lady ‘Cats at a 5-run disadvantage.
The Lady ‘Cats didn’t give up, however, and were able to put together two hits during the bottom of the sixth. Spinner singled to center field, then Katy Bean took Spinner’s spot at first base as a courtesy runner. Holt then singled on a ground ball to left field, allowing Bean to score another run for the Lady ‘Cats. Holt advanced to second on the throw to home before she took off from second base to home plate on an error. The Lady Wildcats only trailed by three runs going into the final inning when Bean took over the pitching responsibilities from Spinner.
Bean gave up one hit to start the inning, and then Marion County scored another run on an error.
The Lady ‘Cats went down swinging in the final inning. Goad lined out to the shortstop before Emeri Saunders doubled on a fly ball to center field. Carlie Baker grounded out to the third baseman, and Stone walked down the line again. Norman singled to center field to score Saunders, while Stone and Norman advanced a base on a wild throw. The effort wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit, however, and the Lady ‘Cats ended three runs behind the Lady Warriors.
Spinner took the loss on the rubber for the Lady ‘Cats. She allowed 10 hits and six runs over four innings.
Following the game, Tullahoma softball league players were invited to run the bases with the Lady Wildcats.
Tullahoma is set to travel to Lincoln County and Lawrence County for two district matchups. The Lady Wildcats will take on the Lincoln County Lady Falcons Wednesday, April 6. Thursday, the Lady ‘Cats will travel to Lawrence County. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. for each game.