The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats soccer team wrapped up their season this weekend with a tough loss in district play. The Lady ‘Cats were unable to get through the Spring Hill Raiders. The Raiders secured a 4-2 win over the ‘Cats to move on in the district tournament.
The Lady Wildcats ended their season with a 9-4-2 overall record. The ‘Cats were able to garner three district wins this year. They rolled over Lawrence County and Marshall County with a mercy rule, and slipped past Giles County with a 2-1 victory.
The Raiders came out striking in their battle with the Lady ‘Cats. Spring Hill scored in the first minute of play bringing the game to 1-0. The Raiders kept their advantage the whole night. Addison Alexander scored for the Raiders to add to their advantage. The Raiders were dominating 2-0 at halftime.
To start the second half, Mada Uraite got her foot on the ball to score in the first two minutes of the second half to put the ‘Cats on the board.
After multiple shots on goal by both teams, Spring Hill junior Ansley Alexander netted the ball to push the Raiders to a 3-1 lead. The Raiders scored their last goal when Addison Alexander got the ball from Abigale Alexander to shoot over the keepers head with ten minutes left in the last half.
The Wildcats had not given up hope. Amy Johnson was able to net the last Wildcat goal to bring the score to 4-2.
“Nine, four and two. We did a lot of good things this year. We are in a difficult district. One of the things we wanted to do is finish in the top four going into the district tournament, which we did,” Head Coach Richie Chadwick said about the season. “We’re happy and pleased with what the girls accomplished.”