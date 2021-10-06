The Tullahoma High School Lady Wildcat soccer team dominated Thursday night with a huge 8-0 win over the Columbia Academy Bulldogs.
The Lady Wildcats dominated the whole game.
Mada Uraite scored the first Tullahoma goal in the first four minutes of the game with an assist from Paisley Simmons. Senior Amy Johnson was chomping at the bit as the forward for the Lady Wildcats. Johnson finally hit the back of the net when Adriana Escamilla played a ball through the Bulldog defense.
Simmons finally got her chance at a goal with an assist from Uraite bringing the Lady ‘Cats to a 3-0 lead. Lily Storey finished off the half with a goal that was assisted by Simmons.
The Lady Cats were still hungry for more after the half. Simmons secured her second goal with a through ball from Johnson.
Freshman Gracie Martin hit the back of the net after receiving the ball from Laura Buenrostro. Amy Johnson put up the Wildcats seventh goal with an assist from Heavenli Steele.
Adriana Escamilla finished the game off with a goal to bring the ‘Cats to their 8-0 victory over the Bulldogs.
The Wildcats ended their regular season this week with a trip to Giles County and Spring Hill. The ‘Cats were able to secure a win over their district opponent Giles County. The Lady ‘Cats had two goals in the first half. Simmons netted the first goal and Johnson followed her up.
The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats finished up their regular season with a 2-2 tie against Spring Hill High School on Monday night. Johnson scored both of the Wildcat’s goals. Johnson scored her first goal with an assist from Buenrostro. Uraite split the backline to play Johnson’s feet. Johnson beat the keeper and scored the second Wildcat goal.
The Lady Wildcats finished off their regular season 9-3-2. The Lady ‘Cats will start district tournament later this week.