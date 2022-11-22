Brindley Duncan

Brindley Duncan

 Erin Douglas photo

The West Middle School Lady Bobcats defeated the East Middle School Lady Panthers 40-11 in the cross-city rivalry game held at Tullahoma High School. The Lady Bobcats put themselves into double digits in the first quarter and never looked back.

The Lady Bobcats had a team effort against the Lady Panthers. The Lady Bobcats started the game off scoring 14 points in the first quarter. Faith Vincent had six points during the first quarter. Madalin Lidstrom drained a shot from behind the arch for three points. She then drove to the basket for two points. Adelina Peterson chalked up two points. Lily Morris made one shot from the free throw line.