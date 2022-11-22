The West Middle School Lady Bobcats defeated the East Middle School Lady Panthers 40-11 in the cross-city rivalry game held at Tullahoma High School. The Lady Bobcats put themselves into double digits in the first quarter and never looked back.
The Lady Bobcats had a team effort against the Lady Panthers. The Lady Bobcats started the game off scoring 14 points in the first quarter. Faith Vincent had six points during the first quarter. Madalin Lidstrom drained a shot from behind the arch for three points. She then drove to the basket for two points. Adelina Peterson chalked up two points. Lily Morris made one shot from the free throw line.
Brindley Duncan had three points in the first quarter for the Lady Panthers. The Lady Panthers trailed 14-3 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Panthers added two points to their score in the second quarter when Annabelle Smith drained a jump shot.
The Lady Bobcats doubled their score in the second quarter. Lidstrom drained two more shots from the arch. Emerald Tillman put up two points under the basket. Adalyn Nelson drained two 3-pointers to put the Lady Bobcats ahead 28-5 at halftime.
The Lady Bobcats slowed down during the third quarter and only scored six points. Lizzy Sharpton and Zoie Roberts drove to the basket for two points. Lidstrom drained one shot from the line.
Valerie Pacheco put the ball into the basket for two for the Lady Panthers. East trailed West 33-7 going into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Bobcats added seven points to their score in the final quarter. Roberts put up two points. Addison Vincent drained both of her shots at the foul line. Lidstrom drained another 3-pointer.
Harper McShea and Duncan both drove to the basket for two points in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
The Lady Panthers will travel to Coffee County Middle School on Monday, Nov. 28. The Lady Bobcats will host the Westwood Lady Rockets on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Tipoff for both games are set for 6 p.m.