Lucy Nutt

The Lady Wildcats ran Marshall County out of the gym this past week, gaining a season sweep against their district foes with a 50-22 thrashing of the Tigerettes.

In a case of déjà vu the Tullahoma squad’s rout of Marshall County was nearly identical to their 55-19 pummeling of the Tigerettes in their earlier meeting this year in Lewisburg. The beat down started early with Nyjah Gibbs exploding for seven points in the first, single-handily outscoring the Tigerettes in the opening stanza after the visitors could only muster four points. Gibbs led all scorers with 16 on the night, with nine of those points coming from beyond the arc as she put down a trifecta of 3-pointers.

