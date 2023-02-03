The Lady Wildcats ran Marshall County out of the gym this past week, gaining a season sweep against their district foes with a 50-22 thrashing of the Tigerettes.
In a case of déjà vu the Tullahoma squad’s rout of Marshall County was nearly identical to their 55-19 pummeling of the Tigerettes in their earlier meeting this year in Lewisburg. The beat down started early with Nyjah Gibbs exploding for seven points in the first, single-handily outscoring the Tigerettes in the opening stanza after the visitors could only muster four points. Gibbs led all scorers with 16 on the night, with nine of those points coming from beyond the arc as she put down a trifecta of 3-pointers.
The game was well in hand by the end of the first as Tullahoma held a 19-4 advantage. Eleanor Fults was also key in the early jump as she also had seven in the first, doing it the old fashioned way with a 3-pointer, field goal and a foul shot.
The Tigerettes were able to right the ship a bit in the second as they were only outscored 11-10. Lucy Nutt led the way with four on her way to a nine-point night. Gibbs also canned a three while Lily Melton and Fults added deuces.
With a 30-14 lead going in the second half, Gibbs reemerged with six points in the frame. Fults hit a three and Nutt scored a deuce. Marshall County had only six in the third, falling behind 41-20. However, things got no better in the final period as only Kayla Keiler deuce kept them from being shut out. No Tigerette ended up in double digits on the night as they were led in scoring by Demiyah Blackmon who had eight.
For Tullahoma, fourth quarter duties were handled by Emilee Shuran who had four. Morgan Carr hit a three while McLayne Bobo and Lucy Nutt both had singles from the foul line.