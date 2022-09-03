The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats defeated the Spring Hill Lady Raiders 2-1 on Tuesday night. This is the first time since 2018 that the Lady ‘Cats have been victorious over the Lady Raiders. The Lady Wildcats tied the Lady Raiders in both 2020 and 2021 regular seasons. The Lady ‘Cats still hold a clean 5-0 record as they head into the focal point of their season.

The Lady Wildcats and Lady Raiders were balanced in possessions the whole 90 minutes. Claire Fogarty was in the goal for the Lady Wildcats and made four saves for the night.