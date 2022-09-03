The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats defeated the Spring Hill Lady Raiders 2-1 on Tuesday night. This is the first time since 2018 that the Lady ‘Cats have been victorious over the Lady Raiders. The Lady Wildcats tied the Lady Raiders in both 2020 and 2021 regular seasons. The Lady ‘Cats still hold a clean 5-0 record as they head into the focal point of their season.
The Lady Wildcats and Lady Raiders were balanced in possessions the whole 90 minutes. Claire Fogarty was in the goal for the Lady Wildcats and made four saves for the night.
“Claire did well. She cleaned up any serves that came in and she was strong on their corner kicks,” Head Coach Richie Chadwick said. “She had clean catches in the air and then directing the backline and defense.”
The Lady ‘Cats were able to slip in a shot during the final minutes of the first half. Laura Buenrostro found the ball at her feet in the midfield and fed a through ball to Adriana Escamilla. Escamilla broke through two defenders to score with six minutes left in the first half. Tullahoma led 1-0 at halftime.
Spring Hill returned to the field with more energy during the second half. The Lady Raiders netted a goal to tie the game in the third minute of the second half. With just ten minutes left in the game, Escamilla took a long shot at the goal. Spring Hill’s goalkeeper patted it down, but Buenrostro was there to put it in the back of the net and take a 2-1 lead.
“It’s really nice. [Adriana and Laura] both played very well tonight. Just movement off the ball and getting other players involved and then finishing,” Chadwick said.
“It was a great game,” Chadwick said. “Last year was kind of a heartbreaker. We tied on the road, [Assistant Coach Laken Grizzard] and I thought we played very well in the postseason and we came up short. The girls were ready. They knew it was going to be physical.”
The Lady Wildcats added another win to their season and have a 5-0 record so far. The Lady ‘Cats will travel to Lawrence County for their next district match on Sept. 6.