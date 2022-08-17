With a lot of experience coming to the court this season, the Tullahoma High School Lady Wildcats are hoping to dominate their district. The Lady ‘Cats started their season off on Monday by sweeping the Fayetteville Lady Tigers in the junior varsity match and varsity match.

The junior varsity squad was able to slip past the Lady Tigers 25-19 in the first set and 25-22 in the second set. The varsity team won three straight sets. The Lady Wildcats won 25-12, 25-10 and 25-16.

Mikalah Sims

Olivia Spencer

