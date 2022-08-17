With a lot of experience coming to the court this season, the Tullahoma High School Lady Wildcats are hoping to dominate their district. The Lady ‘Cats started their season off on Monday by sweeping the Fayetteville Lady Tigers in the junior varsity match and varsity match.
The junior varsity squad was able to slip past the Lady Tigers 25-19 in the first set and 25-22 in the second set. The varsity team won three straight sets. The Lady Wildcats won 25-12, 25-10 and 25-16.
Prior to season, Head Coach Dan Lynch talked with The News about his expectations for this team.
“Our offense has improved immensely over the summer. Last year our hitting percentage was in the negative for the first two thirds of last season, meaning we had more errors than kills off of our attacks. With our first play day [this season], we hit 256 which is really, really good. We had Gracie and Emeri Saudners hitting 400. 300 is a really good number for a middle and they are hitting 400. They are really attacking well in the middle. The middle is going to be key for us this year.”
The Lady Wildcats will be relying on a young team as Gracie Anderson, Alivia Bowen and Makaliah Sims are the Lady ‘Cats’ only seniors this season. To Lynch, this group of seniors is special.
“I’ve had them for three years now. We got to coach them when they were eighth graders and then their junior and senior years. We just love them to death. Thinking about how they played back and eighth grade and how they play now, you see a lot of improvement,” Lynch commented.
Gracie Anderson will be playing as a middle for the Lady Wildcats. Anderson’s height and athleticism will add to the Tullahoma defense. In the preseason, Anderson had many blocks and kills in the middle.
Alivia Bowen is a strong player on the outside. Bowen has a strong hit and is able to get above the net for hits.
“KK Sims is one of the most coachable kids. She is small, but she is playing front row because she is doing things the right way. She is hitting a topspin ball over blocks. She is the smallest person on our varsity, and she is playing a big role on the front row,” Lynch said about his senior.
Isabel Lidstrom and Emeri Saunders have both stepped up on the court. Lidstrom had 15 kills in the first three scrimmages of the Lady Wildcats preseason. On the outside, Lidstrom will be working hard as she starts her sophomore season.
Saunders had 16 kills during the first three scrimmages. Saunders works in the middle alongside Anderson.
Olivia Spencer is the libero for the varsity squad. Spencer’s serves and digs both make a difference for the Lady ‘Cats.
Jada Spry and Audrey Todaro both work to set the ball for the Lady Cat’s offense.
“Everyone is contributing and playing their part,” Lynch said.
The team brought on a large group of freshmen.
“We have a big group. We are really small, but they go after everything. They don’t let the ball drop on defense and I think that is going to be the key for them,” Lynch said.
Aubrey North was the libero for the Tullahoma Middle School team last season. North is working as a libero again this season.
Taylor Brinkley is a freshman setter and also a great server according to Lynch
“Taylor Brinkley has phenomenal hands as a setter and a freshman. Taylor’s serves are incredible. During the first play day for the junior varsity against Community, she had 24 straight points off of her serves. We ended up winning 25-1. She is really good at locating her serves,” Lynch said.
Maggie Lynch, Amaya Sharp and Ellie Simpson moved up the high school squad this season. Lynch’s defensive skills will play an important role in the future, and Sharp’s and Simpson’s hits will also make an appearance.
Last season, the Lady ‘Cats split 3-3 in district play losing to Community, Lawrence County and Central Magnet. Coach Lynch is looking to get make a run for the top three spot in district this season.
“I think we’ve improved a huge amount, and I’m looking to get a little revenge this season,” Lynch said.
The Lady Wildcats start district play at Central Magnet on Thursday, Aug. 18.
The ‘Cats will also take on long-time rivals Coffee County once again this season. The Lady Raiders will travel to Tullahoma on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Throughout the 22 game season, the Lady Wildcats will aim for a seat at the region tournament.