The Tullahoma middle school volleyball team fell at the hands of the Coffee County middle school to take their first loss of the year.

Before that match on Thursday, the Lady ‘Cats beat the Lady Eagles from Harris Middle. They beat Harris in two straight sets, making their record 3-0 with them, having won every set so far. They won the first set against Harris 25-20. The Lady Eagles controlled the serve to begin the game, but the Lady ‘Cats took control after the opening serve and scored the first six points of the match. Their opponent answered back, grabbing five of the next eight points to make it 9-5. The two teams traded serve back and forth a few times before Tullahoma had another run. The run with Genia Stephens serving gave the Lady ‘Cats an 18-10 lead. Harris did not go on a run of their own until it was 23-15, when they were able to take the next five points and bring it to 23-20. It was too little too late for the Lady Eagles, as Tullahoma took the next point and then won the point off of Kayleigh Campbell’s serve to take the first set. The second set was very similar to the first, Tullahoma took an early led and refused to give it up. Joslynn Lidstrom began the set with serve control and led the Lady Wildcats to the first five points. The team too 14 of the next 19 points, holding a commanding 19-6 lead. Harris attempted to make a comeback earning three straight points. Tullahoma responded with two straight. Then the teams traded three point runs, making it 24-12. The Lady Wildcats won the next point off of the Lady Eagles serve to win the set 25-12 and win the match 2-0.

