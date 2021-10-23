The Tullahoma High School Lady Wildcat Soccer team wrapped up their season Oct. 9 with a loss against Spring Hill. However, the Lady Wildcats still prevailed, winning multiple district awards.
Four seniors were recognized for their hard work this season. Amy Johnson, Mada Uraite, Kaylee Smith and Paisley Simmons were all recognized by the district for their diligence.
Johnson was one of the Lady Wildcat co-captains. Johnson was the Lady Wildcat striker this year. She joined the team her freshman year. Johnson had 19 goals this season and had three hat tricks. Johnson was awarded All-District first team and All Tournament.
Mada Uraite joined the Wildcat squad this year. She is a foreign exchange student from Spain. Uraite was one of the Lady Wildcat’s aggressive outside midfielders. Uraite had a hat trick during the Marshall County game. She also scored one of the Wildcat goals during the Spring Hill district tournament match. She was also awarded All-District first team.
Kaylee Smith was the Lady Wildcat’s goalkeeper this year. Smith had some great saves this year including a one handed save against Page during regular season. Smith was also named a co-captain by her teammates and coaches. Smith was awarded All-District second team.
Paisley Simmons was the Lady Wildcat’s left midfielder and played defense. Simmons was also a co-captain for the Lady Wildcats. Simmons scored one of the only goals against Coffee County during the Coffee Pot this year.
All of these Lady Wildcats are seniors, but plan to play club soccer in the off season.