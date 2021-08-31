The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats soccer team has been dominating the pitch. Even with game cancellations, the Lady Wildcats have still scored a whopping 23 points so far this season. The Lady ‘Cats scored 18 of those points in their last two games.
The Lady Wildcats dominated over LEAD Academy and Fayetteville High School. Tullahoma scored seven points during the first half against the LEAD Academy Lady Panthers.
Mada Uriate, a foreign exchange student, has made an impact on the field. Scoring early in the game against the Panthers, Uraite scored again in the 10th minute of the game by beating the keeper.
“Mada is a polished player. She is very good with her technical and physical components of the game. Her tactics were different for her other team and she is adapting to our system of play,” said Coach Richie Chadwick said.
Amy Johnson followed up Uraite’s first goal and pulled the Lady Wildcats ahead. Amy went on to score two more goals in the first half, giving her a hat trick.
Adriana Escamilla found the net in the first half also. Escamilla took on a defender and shot from 25 yards out, scoring another Wildcat goal.
The Lady Wildcats did not let up there. Lillian Call scored the last goal of the half by beating the goalkeeper.
Laura Buenrostro had made her mark on the field already. Buenrostro scored two goals during the LEAD Academy match, sealing the deal for the Wildcats.
“Laura is playing well. She had an outstanding pre-season with goals in the inner-squad match and verse Shelbyville. She will continue to become stronger and increase her tactical knowledge through her time as a Wildcat,” Chadwick said.
To end the game, starting goalkeeper, Kaylee Smith got her foot on the ball to score the last goal of the Panther versus Wildcat matchup.
“We are pleased so far. There is still lots of room for growth through this season,” Chadwick said.
During the Fayetteville road trip, the Lady Wildcats came home victorious, shutting out the Tigers 8-0. The Lady ‘Cats were cut short from a whole game because of weather and light issues, but they still scored six goals before half.
Adriana Escamilla was a threat on the field, having two goals and two assists. Escamilla is leading the team with goals having five so far this season.
Paisley Simmons finally found the net during the Thursday night matchup. Being assisted by Amy Johnson, Simmons took her space and beat the goalkeeper.
Mada Uraite made her marks on the scoreboard with two goals against the Tigers.
During the shortened second half, Brooke Hartsfield and Ashlee Weaver both chipped in the ball before time was called.
The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats continue to be undefeated during their season and pre-season. Tullahoma will take on Riverdale at East Middle School on Thursday Sept. 2. Students are encouraged to wear Hawaiian wear for the student section. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.