The Tullahoma High School Lady Wildcats are off to a perfect start of the season after slipping past the Warren County High School Lady Pioneers 38-32 in their home opener on Tuesday.
Eleanor Fults led the Lady ‘Cats to victory with 10 points on the night, while Lucy Nutt contributed 6 of her own to help Tullahoma to a 3-0 record to begin their 2021-2022 campaign.
The Lady Wildcats trailed by two points at the end of the first. Scoring for Tullahoma were Alivia Bowen, who drained a 3-pointer for the Lady ‘Cats, while Morgan Carr added five points with a shot from beyond the arc to make the score 10-8 going into the second.
The girls stepped up their offense in the second frame, netting 16 points to take the lead over the Lady Pioneers. Fults heated up to score seven points in the second quarter, and Nutt drained a 3-pointer to give the Tullahoma girls their first lead. Isabella Lidstrom splashed two 3-pointers to add to the Wildcat advantage, giving them a 24-17 lead at the half.
Nutt drained another 3-pointer to start the third quarter, followed by a single sunk by Nyjiah Gibbs from the charity stripe. Lily Melton then put two on the board to keep the Lady ‘Cats in the lead to end the third, keeping their opponents at a five-point deficit.
After Melton made an appearance at the foul line, Gibbs added another two points to the board. Fults then drained a 3-pointer to ice the game. From then on, all the Lady ‘Cats needed to do was hold off the Lady Pioneers for the W.
The Lady Wildcats will play host to the Summertown Lady Eagles Tuesday, Nov. 30. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.