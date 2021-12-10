The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats defeated the Franklin County Rebelettes 37-33 Tuesday night to continue their undefeated season.
Lucy Nutt and Lily Melton worked together to lead the Lady ‘Cats to victory, both scoring 10 points.
The Lady Wildcats started off the game stagnant on offense. With multiple shots on goal, the Wildcat finally scored when Nutt started the game off with two points. Eleanor Fults then drained a 3-pointer. The Wildcats were able to hold the Rebelettes on defense as the first quarter ended in single digits for both teams. The Lady ‘Cats trailed the Rebelettes 9-5 at the end of the first.
The Wildcats got into a flow and gained the lead during the second quarter. Melton and Nutt scored five points each during the second quarter. Morgan Carr drained a three pointer from the top of the key to increase the ‘Cats lead. The Lady ‘Cats ended the first half leading 20-13 and kept their lead for the rest of the game.
The Wildcats scored another 13 points during the third quarter to increase their advantage. Alivia Bowen and Nutt both hit shots from beyond the arc to keep the Lady ‘Cats in the lead. Fults chalked up two points on the board when she stepped to the line. Nyjiah Gibbs made her way into the paint to add two to the mix. Melton was fouled on her way to the hoop and was sent to the line after her shot fell to finish an old fashioned three point play. The Lady Wildcats lead 33-21 at the end of the third quarter.
Tullahoma cooled off during the final period. Melton and Fults took to the free throw line to add four more points together. The ‘Cats played conservative, but kept their lead. The win sets the Lady Wildcats at 4-0 on the season as they get set to hit the road and travel to Moore County High School to take on the Lady Raiders Friday, Dec. 10. The Wildcats stay on the road until they host their Christmas classic on Dec. 20.