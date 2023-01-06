The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats more than doubled the Franklin County Rebelettes Tuesday night. The Lady ‘Cats ended the game with a 33 point differential. Tullahoma dominated 59-26.
The Lady Wildcats were led to victory by freshman McLayne Bobo who had 14 points for the night.
The Lady Wildcats held the Rebelettes to just two points in the first quarter. The Lady ‘Cats got a quick lead during the first quarter. Morgan Carr drained a shot from behind the arc, and then drove to the basket for two points. Bobo chalked up four points with two points coming in the paint and two from the free throw line. Nyjah Gibbs tacked on two points with a shot on the block. The Lady ‘Cats led 11-2 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Wildcats increased their lead by 21 points in the second quarter. Bobo had seven points individually. She drained a 3-pointer, then had a shot in the paint and two shots at the foul line. Lucy Nutt drove to the basket three times to chalk up six points. Alivia Bowen made a shot from behind the arc. Lily Melton and Gibbs added to the lead from the free throw line. Melton went four-for-four at the line. Gibbs tacked on one point. At halftime, the Lady ‘Cats led 32-14.
The Lady Wildcats kept adding to their lead with another 14 points in the third quarter. Bowen chalked up five points. Bobo added another three points. Isabella Lidstrom, Nutt and Gibbs all had two points during the quarter. The Lady Wildcats led by 25 points going into the final quarter.
The Rebelettes were held to seven points in the third quarter and trailed 46-21 going into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Wildcats kept their pace and scored 13 points during the fourth quarter. Lidstrom, Melton, Carr and Gibbs all chalked up two points in the paint. Eleanor Fults drained a 3-pointer. Nutt tacked on two shots from the free throw line.
At the end of the fourth quarter, the Lady Wildcats had a 33 point differential with the Rebelettes.
The Lady Wildcats will start their district schedule on Jan. 10 when they play host to the Spring Hill Lady Raiders. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.