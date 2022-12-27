The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats defeated the Moore County Lady Raiders 46-34. The Lady Wildcats gained the lead before half time, and kept a double digit lead in the second half. Maecy Fletcher led the Lady Raiders with 16 points. With Fletcher’s help, the Lady Raiders take the lead in the first quarter. Fletcher chalked up nine points in the first quarter. She drained five shots from the free throw line. Ellie Graham made two shots at the foul line. Madison Dingler drove to the basket for two points, then tacked on another point from the free throw line.
The Lady Raiders held the Lady Wildcats to single digits during the first quarter. Morgan Carr drained two 3-pointer. Lucy Nutt drove to the basket for two points. Lily Melton tacked on one point from the foul line. The Lady Wildcats trailed the Lady Raiders 14-9 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady ‘Cats routed the Lady Raiders away from the lead in the second quarter. Nutt chalked up six points with two drives to the basket and two shots at the line. Carr drained another 3-pointer, and McLayne Bobo also added three points to the board. Alivia Bowen and Eleanor Fults drove to the basket for two points each.
The Lady Wildcats held the Lady Raiders to three points in the second quarter. Graham drained two shots at the line. Emma Sazona tacked on one points. The Lady Wildcats had a 25-17 lead at halftime.
The Lady Wildcats kept their pace during the third quarter scoring 14 points. Bobo chalked up five points with three shots at the free throw line and a drive to the basket. Nutt added two points to the board with a shot in the paint. Carr and Bowen drained a three pointer each. Carr also made a shot from the line to end the quarter.
The Lady Raiders scored all their points from the foul line during the third quarter. Fletcher drained five free throws. Sazona and Graham made one shot each. The Raiders trailed 39-24 going into the final quarter.
Even with a ten point run, the Lady Raiders could not overthrow the Lady ‘Cats lead. Paisley Logan drove to the basket for four points. Anna Harder, Fletcher and Graham all made two free throws. The Lady Wildcats secured their victory with seven points in the fourth quarter. Nutt and Melton drained two points from the line. Bowen added another three points to the board. The Lady
The Lady Wildcats will be back in action on Jan. 3 at Tullahoma High School. The ‘Cats play host to the Franklin County Rebelettes. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.