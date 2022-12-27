Lucy Nutt

The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats defeated the Moore County Lady Raiders 46-34. The Lady Wildcats gained the lead before half time, and kept a double digit lead in the second half. Maecy Fletcher led the Lady Raiders with 16 points. With Fletcher’s help, the Lady Raiders take the lead in the first quarter. Fletcher chalked up nine points in the first quarter. She drained five shots from the free throw line. Ellie Graham made two shots at the foul line. Madison Dingler drove to the basket for two points, then tacked on another point from the free throw line.

The Lady Raiders held the Lady Wildcats to single digits during the first quarter. Morgan Carr drained two 3-pointer. Lucy Nutt drove to the basket for two points. Lily Melton tacked on one point from the foul line. The Lady Wildcats trailed the Lady Raiders 14-9 at the end of the first quarter.