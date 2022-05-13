The Tullahoma Middle School girls’ softball season came to an end at the hands of Mill Creek Middle School out of Nolensville this past, as the Lady ‘Cats were bumped from the state sectionals 13-10.
It was the second inning that did in Tullahoma as they surrendered eight runs in the bottom of the frame, their loss coming despite their outhitting Mill Creek 13 to 11 at the dish.
Tullahoma held a 1-0 lead after one when Addye Norman scored thanks to a Kaitlynn Gattis single. However the Mavericks poured it on in the bottom of the second and gained a lead they would never relinquish. It was a buffer that they would need as the Lady ‘Cats had no problems scoring runs as they plated two in the third, three in the fourth and two in both the fifth and sixth. Their third inning rally was spurred on by runs by AC Holloway, Norman and Ellie Simpson.
Gattis and Taylor Brinkley were hot at the dish for the Lady ‘Cats, both going three-for-four from the plate. Norman also had a good day swinging the bat as she was three-for-five and accounted for four runs. Gattis led Tullahoma with runs batted in as she accounted for four RBI and slugged two doubles along the way. AC Holloway had two RBI. Holloway was two-for-three with the bat.
Amaya Sharp went the distance in the circle, pitching six innings, fanning three Mavericks.
The loss ended Tullahoma’s season at 9-11 overall after they were defeated 14-13 in a tight one against Warren County the week before.