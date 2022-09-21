The Tullahoma High School Lady Wildcats secured their third place seat in district when they shut out the Giles County Lady Bobcats 5-0 on senior night. The Lady Wildcats were aggressive off the bat and scored three goals in the first half. Tullahoma cemented the game in the final 20 minutes of play with two more goals.

The Lady Wildcats had to adjust to the Giles County defensive line, but once the Lady ‘Cats were able to make their runs onside, Tullahoma was unstoppable. Laura Buenrostro made a run through the defense. Ashlee Weaver fed the ball to Buenrostro’s feet to net the first goal in the first 10 minutes of play. The Lady Wildcats held possession for most of the first half. Liandsy Garcia helped on the back line and in the midfield Monday night. Garcia assisted Adriana Escamilla in Tullahoma’s second goal of the night. With 23 minutes left in the first half, the Lady Wildcats led 2-0.