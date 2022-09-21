The Tullahoma High School Lady Wildcats secured their third place seat in district when they shut out the Giles County Lady Bobcats 5-0 on senior night. The Lady Wildcats were aggressive off the bat and scored three goals in the first half. Tullahoma cemented the game in the final 20 minutes of play with two more goals.
The Lady Wildcats had to adjust to the Giles County defensive line, but once the Lady ‘Cats were able to make their runs onside, Tullahoma was unstoppable. Laura Buenrostro made a run through the defense. Ashlee Weaver fed the ball to Buenrostro’s feet to net the first goal in the first 10 minutes of play. The Lady Wildcats held possession for most of the first half. Liandsy Garcia helped on the back line and in the midfield Monday night. Garcia assisted Adriana Escamilla in Tullahoma’s second goal of the night. With 23 minutes left in the first half, the Lady Wildcats led 2-0.
Just under the 20 minute mark, Avery Sisk made a break down the right flank to the goal. Racing through two defenders, Sisk scored to put Tullahoma on top 3-0.
Giles County had two chances to net a goal, but were unsuccessful. Laila Lusk saved one shot, then on a penalty kick attempt, the Lady Bobcats booted the ball over the net.
At halftime, the Lady Wildcats led 3-0.
The Lady Wildcats celebrated their eight seniors during halftime on Monday night with balloons, flowers and fatheads in the stands. Each senior received a shadow box with pictures and memorabilia from their senior year and flowers. The seniors celebrated their achievements throughout the years, shared their favorite memories, and told the younger players some advice for the future.
After the 30 minutes break, the ‘Cats took the field. Escamilla was aggressive up top with three shots on goal to start the second half. Freshman McLayne Bobo also worked up top alongside Escamilla and Buenrostro. Bobo found the ball at her feet and took it to the goal. With 20 minutes left in the second half the Wildcats led 4-0. As the clock ran down, the Lady Wildcats worked on possession play. Finally their patience earned them a goal. Escamilla broke through the defense to score the fifth and final goal of the night on her senior night.
The Lady Wildcats defeated the Lady Bobcats 5-0 to secure their third place spot in the district standings. Page leads with Central Magnet right behind. Tullahoma follows up two soccer powerhouses. The Lady Wildcats are set to play host to the Lincoln County Lady Falcons on Sept. 22. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at East Middle School.