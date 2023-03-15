Lady Wildcats v Grundy 2
Natalie Whitt photo

The cold weather didn’t bother the Tullahoma Lady Wildcats one bit during their season opener Monday as they made a short night of the contest, dispatching the visiting Lady Yellow Jackets from Grundy County 12-0 in a three inning game.

The Lady ‘Cats outhit the visitors 10-to-one while Alanzae Griffin was untouchable from the circle, working three innings of scoreless ball, hurling 44 pitches during the game, 31 of those offerings for strikes.

Lady Wildcats v Grundy 1

