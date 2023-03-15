The cold weather didn’t bother the Tullahoma Lady Wildcats one bit during their season opener Monday as they made a short night of the contest, dispatching the visiting Lady Yellow Jackets from Grundy County 12-0 in a three inning game.
The Lady ‘Cats outhit the visitors 10-to-one while Alanzae Griffin was untouchable from the circle, working three innings of scoreless ball, hurling 44 pitches during the game, 31 of those offerings for strikes.
The Lady ‘Cats set the tone early, putting up seven runs in the first. Leading the way for the Tullahoma squad was Madison Goad who went a perfect three-for-three at the dish and accounted for one-third of all the Tullahoma runs as she posted four RBI. She also blasted a ball out of the park for her team’s sole homerun on the evening.
Kylee Holt also got involved, going two-for-three from the plate with an RBI while scoring two runs herself. Katilin Gattis also went two-for-three in the batter’s box, knocking in a pair while crossing home plate twice. Mallorie Stone was one-for-two and had to RBI.
Along with dominating from the circle and from batter’s box, the Lady ‘Cats played a flawless game in the field, making no errors while Grundy committed four errors.
The Lady ‘Cats were able to go home early as two runs in the second and three more in the third made for a run-rule stoppage.
Tullahoma was set to take on Blackman Tuesday night. The results will be revealed in a later issue.