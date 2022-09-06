The Tullahoma High School Women’s soccer team celebrated youth night during their home game against the Middle Tennessee Christian School Lady Cougars this past week, defeating the Lady Cougars 7-0 on their way to improving to a perfect 7-0 record on the season.
During youth soccer night, children with a paying adult were admitted for free. Tullahoma Park and Recreation Director Dave Anderson presented the game ball and participated in the honorary coin flip. Players from Action Indoor and Tullahoma Soccer Association served as ball chasers and took part in the walk out prior to game time.
The Lady Wildcats locked down in the first half. Adriana Escamilla scored the first goal of the night off a through ball from Laura Buenrostro. Escamilla netted another goal after taking on a player at the end line and beating them to the goal. Ashlee Weaver scored the third goal off of a penalty kick. Escamilla topped off her night with a hat trick assisted by Buenrostro. Buenrostro was able to get her own goal after taking on two players and hitting a long range shot.
Caitlyn Ballard put up the last two goals for the Lady Wildcats. Ballard followed up a corner that was cleared and made a shot from the top of the 23. Lillian Call assisted Ballard in the final goal of the night to put the Lady ‘Cats up 7-0.
Claire Fogarty had two saves and held the clean sheet for the Lady Wildcats.
“It was a good night,” Head Coach Richie Chadwick said. “23 girls played and five were out nursing injuries. This gave them time to rest and gave other varsity minutes.”
The Lady Wildcats were set to travel to Lawrence County on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Results of this match were unavailable at press time. The Lady ‘Cats will host the Marshall County Lady Tigers on Thursday for Military Appreciation Night. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.