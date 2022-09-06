Adriana Escamilla

 Erin Douglas photo

The Tullahoma High School Women’s soccer team celebrated youth night during their home game against the Middle Tennessee Christian School Lady Cougars this past week, defeating the Lady Cougars 7-0 on their way to improving to a perfect 7-0 record on the season.

During youth soccer night, children with a paying adult were admitted for free. Tullahoma Park and Recreation Director Dave Anderson presented the game ball and participated in the honorary coin flip. Players from Action Indoor and Tullahoma Soccer Association served as ball chasers and took part in the walk out prior to game time.