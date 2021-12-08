The Tullahoma High School Lady Wildcat Wrestling team took home first place at the Garner-Dyer Invitational Saturday afternoon, lapping the field with 174 points and topping their closest competitor Clarksville Northwest by 41 points to take home the gold.
Not only did the Tullahoma team bring home first place; Olivia Hogan was voted for the Best Match award, and Payton Agnell was voted the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament.
Hogan and Agnell both took home first place for their weight classes. Hogan had one decision win during the quarterfinals. She came back to pin the rest of her opponents.
“Liv is a trailblazing leader on this team. She has worked relentlessly during the off-season to get where she is now. She is the most technical wrestler I have ever coached,” Head Coach Jenna Morris said about her senior.
Agnell, Tullahoma’s 100 pounder, finished on top with four pins for the day. Agnell pinned three out of four of her opponents in less than a minute.
“I have been so impressed with her. [Agnell] wrestled the most matches to get to the first place finish, and she spent the least amount of time on the mat out of any wrestler in the tournament. She dominated her weight class, and that’s why she was voted as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler,” Morris said.
Senior Alanna Coker dominated her weight class, but came just short of first place. Coker fell to her Clarksville opponent, but still took home hardware.
Alour Nichols also dominated on the mat. Nichols had two decision wins to put her in the first place match up. Nichols took home second place in the 138 pound weight class.
Natalie Turpin, Taylor Harris, and Isabel Petty all took home third place Saturday. Turpin topped one of her own teammates to secure her conciliation semifinal round matchup. She won with a pin to head to the third place match. Turpin pinned her opponent in less than a minute to put herself on the podium.
“Natalie has been such a bright spot on our team and in our lineup. We knew last year how tough Natalie was going to be,” Morris said. “She is as fierce as they come. I’m so excited about having her for three more years. She has improved so much and will be turning a lot of heads this year.”
Taylor Harris went 4-1 during her long wrestling day. Harris lost during the semifinals, but worked her way back to bring home a medal.
Returning state medalist Isabel Petty bumped up a weight class and still was able to place. Petty had to overcome great challenges in her matches where at a point she was wrestling girls 30 to 40 pounds heavier than herself. Petty went 3-1 with a bye to start her day. She placed third in her weight class with a 5-0 decision win.
“Overall the girls did really well. It was their fourth day stepping onto the mat last week. Each time they step on the mat, they gain experience and get better. With experience also comes confidence,” Morris said. “I think the biggest thing they are learning to do is to keep fighting.”
The Lady ‘Cats also beat the defending state duals champions and individual state runner-ups to win the Garner-Dyer Invitational. The girls will travel to Community High School to take on the Viqueens Dec. 14. The match is set to start at 6 p.m.