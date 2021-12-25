The Loretto Mustangs showed why they are undefeated on the court Monday night as they hung a third-straight loss on the Lady Wildcats, beating Tullahoma 59-40 in the opening round of the Jeff Taylor Christmas Classic.
The Mustangs stampeded the Lady ‘Cats early, coming out of the gate with 18 points in the first frame while holding their hosts to 11 to open the affair. J.B. Clifton and Autumn Butrum poured it on early as they had seven and six, respectively, to account for the lion’s share of the Mustang scoring in the early going of the contest. The offensive barrage continued in the second stanza for Loretto, with Karly Watkins providing most of the punch, bucketing six in the period while going four-for-four from the charity stripe. Eleanor Fults picked it up for the Lady Wildcats as she was able to score five in the second to help keep pace with the fast Mustang onslaught. Nyjiah Gibbs also contributed four to the cause as Tullahoma found itself trailing by eight at the first half buzzer, 32-24.
Neither team added to their respective scores coming into the third frame: both teams scored a combined 15 points, with Tullahoma only accounting for six to Loretto’s nine. Gibbs led the Lady ‘Cats this period, netting four of the six team points in the third. The Loretto lead widened to nine by the end of the quarter.
The Mustang lead only grew in the fourth, as Morgan Carr and Baylee Buchanan led the ‘Lady Cats by swishing 3-point shots but found themselves outscored 16-10 in the final frame. Gibbs led Tullahoma with 12 points while Carr and Fults both chipped in seven. The loss was Tullahoma’s third consecutive defeat since starting their season a perfect 5-0. The loss to the now 9-0 Loretto team dropped the Lady ‘Cats to 5-3 on the season.