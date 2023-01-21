girls McLayne Bobo.JPG

McLayne Bobo

The Lady Wildcats continued their perfect start in district play by dispatching Lawrence County this past week 55-39 as the Tullahoma girls shot the lights out early and often, leading cover-to-cover on the road against their traditional foe.

Olivia Bowen got hot early for the Lady ‘Cats as she bombed a pair of 3-pointers in the first to give her squad the early advantage. Her prowess from the outside seemed to be contagious as both McLayne Bobo and Lucy Nutt got in on the act in the opening stanza, also hooping 3s from beyond the arc. For Nutt, the three-ball was all she hit in the contest as she recorded 3-pointers in each of the first three periods of the tilt for a total of nine points on the night. In all, Tullahoma hit nine 3-pointers in the district contest, However outside shooting wasn’t Lawrence County’s long suit as they only managed to sink three from downtown. One of those came from Jacie Scott in the first as she led her team in the opening period with five on her way to 11 on the night.

