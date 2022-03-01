The Lady Wildcats were stung by the Bees this past week, bringing an end to their season in the quarterfinal of the regional tournament as they fell to perennial powerhouse Upperman 44-36.
The loss ends the Lady Wildcats’ 2021-22 campaign at 16-11 overall and a 7-3 finish in the district. Meanwhile, the Bees, presently 27-5 overall, will play against Page for the region title tonight after they beat Livingston Academy in the semifinals 60-46. Page beat Tullahoma in the consolation game of the district tournament 48-34 last week.
The end of the season did not come without some resistance from the Lady ‘Cats, as they sparred early with the Bees, trailing just 15-9 after one. Lucy Nutt helped pace her squad in the opening stanza, splashing a 3-pointer before adding a single from the charity stripe. Meanwhile, Alivia Bowen was a perfect two-for-two from the line, while Megan Carr was able to sink a field goal and Lily Melton hit one-of-two from the stripe.
However, the Bees were able to counter thanks to Abigail Johnson, who lit it up from beyond the arc with a trifecta of long balls in the first. She led her team with 14 points on the night and was joined in the double digits by Brooklyn Crouch, who added 10 on the evening.
Tullahoma was able to shave the Bee lead by a point, as they outscored their opponents 10 to nine in the second. Lilly Melton was the hero of the quarter, sinking three of four opportunities from the line along with a jumper from the field to account for five of her six points on the night.
The third period was the Lucy Nutt show, as she scored seven of her game-high 16. She was joined in the third on the scoreboard by only Megan Carr, who hit a jumper, accounting for two of her 10 on the night.
Unable to cut into the Bee lead in the third, the writing was on the wall for the Lady ‘Cats’ season, as they were outscored 12 to 8 in the final frame to cement the game for Upperman and cap the season for the Lady Wildcats.