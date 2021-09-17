The Tullahoma Middle School Lady Wildcats shut out the North Middle School Gators 5-0 Monday night.
After the Lady ‘Cats celebrated eighth grade recognition, the girls got straight to scoring.
The Lady Wildcats were coming off of a 4-1 win over Harris Middle School from the previous week. The ‘Cats were hungry for another win and came out in the first half strong to score three goals in the first 15 minutes of play. Avery Sisk scored in the first three minutes of play to put the Wildcats on the board. Sisk was assisted by Callie West. McLayne Bobo hit the back of the net in the eighth minute to increase the Wildcats lead to 2-0. Leah Fogarty was able to slip one past the keeper in the 12th minute to bring the tally to 3-0 before half time.
The ‘Cats were still on a roll after half time. Bobo had another unassisted goal in the 13th minute of the second half. Avery Sisk finished the scoring off with a goal in the 18th minute of play. Sisk was assisted by Bobo to finish the ball.
“That was a lot of heart,” Assistant Coach Kellye Burns said to her team.
“Overall excellent effort. Excellent job winning the ball in the midfield tonight,” Head Coach Rob Nichols told the TMS girls in his post-game remarks.
The Lady ‘Cats will be on the road for the next three contests, with contests in Lincoln County, Coffee County and Warren County.