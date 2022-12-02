The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats trounced the Shelbyville Eaglettes 57-35 Tuesday night, the win advancing them to 1-1 on the season.
The Lady Wildcats were consistent throughout the evening scoring at least 10 points each quarter. Lily Melton was a stand out on the court for the ‘Cats with 13 points, going a perfect 5-for-5 at the free throw line.
The Lady Wildcats held the Eaglettes to just three points in the first quarter. Sammie Brown scored the only points for Shelbyville.
The Lady 'Cats came out hot scoring 10 points in the opening frame. McLayne Bobo and Eleanor Fults both drained 3-pointers. Nyjah Gibbs and Melton both worked in the paint for two points. The Lady Wildcats lead 10-3 at the end of the first eight minutes.
The Eaglettes were able to put six points on the board. Lanaya Young had four points in the paint and Paige Blackburn added another two.
The Lady ‘Cats were still on a roll. Lucy Nutt, Morgan Carr, Fults and Melton all tacked on two points to their lead in the second. Alisha Bowen drained a shot from behind the arc, then drove to the basket for two points. At halftime, the Lady Wildcats led the Eaglettes 23-9.
The Lady ‘Cats dropped 18 points in the third quarter to lead 41-15 at the end of the stanza. Melton chalked up seven points. Fults drained another shot from downtown. Bowen and Carr drove to the basket for two points. Nutt knocked down points from the charity stripe. Bobo tacked on one point from the line.
Shelbyville was able to pick up their pace in the second half and score a total of 26 points during the second half. Young tacked on four points in the third quarter. Jaz Western drained two free throws.
The team picked up full momentum in the final quarter and scored 20 points. Young added 12 points to the Eaglettes score during the fourth quarter. Blackburn drained a 3-pointer. Lilly and Sammie Brown both drained two foul shots. Western put in another shot from the line.
The Lady Wildcats overpowered the Eaglettes still scoring 14 points in the final quarter. Gibbs chalked up six points in the paint. Bowen drove to the basket again. Kai Barnes drained a 3-pointer. Melton drained two shots from the line and Nutt tacked on one point from the line.
The Lady Wildcats were set to travel to their cross-country rival the Coffee County Lady Raiders Friday, Dec. 2. Results of this competition were unavailable at press time. Check the Wednesday edition of the Tullahoma News for the full recap.