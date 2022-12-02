The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats trounced the Shelbyville Eaglettes 57-35 Tuesday night, the win advancing them to 1-1 on the season.

The Lady Wildcats were consistent throughout the evening scoring at least 10 points each quarter. Lily Melton was a stand out on the court for the ‘Cats with 13 points, going a perfect 5-for-5 at the free throw line.