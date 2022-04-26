The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats had a long week full of softball. The Lady ‘Cats were able to hold off the Warren County Lady Pioneers twice, but were stopped in their tracks to the trophy by the Coffee County Lady Raiders. The Lady Wildcats fell to the Lady Raiders 11-1 during the championship game, and settled for second in the Central Tennessee Conference tournament.
During the pool play games, the Lady ‘Cats defeated the Lady Pioneers 5-0, but could not muscle by the Lady Raiders and fell 18-1.
As the tournament began on Friday, Tullahoma was looking at a long road ahead with two possibly three games for a true first. The Lady Wildcats shut out the Lady Pioneers 8-0 during the first game of the night. Amaya Sharp had the pitching duties and allowed four hits, but had eight strikeouts. Both teams were held scoreless until the Lady ‘Cats broke the seal during the bottom of the fourth. Ellie Simpson singled to the right side. Kaitlynn Gattis doubled on a line drive up the middle to put Simpson on third. Miaha Johnson reached on an error and scored Simpson. KK Campbell doubled on a line drive to the left fielder. Campbell rounded the bases for an in-the-park homerun off of an error. AC Holloway singled to right field. Maggie Lynch singled on a bunt to the shortstop. Lynch and Holloway advance on the throw. Addye Norman tripled to left field to score Holloway and Lynch to put the Lady Wildcats ahead 6-0.
Norman put out three outs to put the Lady ‘Cats on offense once again.
Gattis was able to double to right field, but was left stranded on base.
During the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Wildcats’ bats were hot again. Kaitlun Geralds singled to left field and advanced to second on the throw. Lynch grounded to the first baseman, and Geralds scored. Norman singled to left field. Simpson walked down the line. Gattis singled to shortstop, Norman scored. The Lady Wildcats left the bases loaded as the inning came to a close.
The Lady Pioneers had two hits during the final innings, but they weren’t able to score.
The Lady Wildcats had to beat the Coffee County Lady Raiders to get the CTC title, after playing seven innings.
The Lady ‘Cats left two runners stranded during the first inning. The Lady Raiders were able to put up two runs in the first innings. Sharp was still on the rubber after pitching a total seven innings. The Lady Raiders started the night off with a triple to left field. A single followed the triple to put the Lady Raiders ahead 1-0. Another hit led to the Lady Raiders gaining the 2-0 lead at the end of the first inning.
The Lady ‘Cats were held scoreless and hitless during the top of the second inning.
The Lady Raiders filled the bases. The Lady Raiders scored on a ground out and a double to add to their lead and put the Lady ‘Cats at a five run deficit.
Norman singled to right field, but was left stranded at third base.
Coffee County was relentless. Sharp walked a batter down the line. With a ground out, the runner scored, and the Lady Raiders led 6-0 at the end of the third inning.
Johnson and Campbell both earned hits, but both were left stranded after two strikeouts.
The Lady Raiders added another run to the board during the fourth inning.
The Lady Wildcats finally put a run on the board during the fifth inning. Norman tripled to left field to put herself in scoring position. Simpson grounded out to the shortstop, while Norman ran to touch the plate. The Lady Wildcats were still trailing 7-1 at the end of the fifth.
The Lady Raiders ripped two back to back doubles on Sharp to score another run. Geralds took over pitching duties for the Lady Wildcats.
The Lady Wildcats will host the first game of the area tournament on May 2.