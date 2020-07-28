High School sports are officially back, as the THS golf teams officially got their seasons underway Monday, traveling to take part in the Lawrenceburg Invitational.
The Lady Wildcats took second place overall, while the Wildcats placed sixth and both teams were led by a pair of standout performances. Andrew Cardosi finished second overall individually for the Wildcats, while Mallory TeVrucht added a third-place effort on the girls’ side.
As a team, the Lady Wildcats combined to put up a score of 154, placing them second against the seven other teams they faced. Summertown took first place overall at 141, while Adamsville rounded out the top three teams at 166.
In her third-place individual finish, TeVrucht carded a 74 for the THS girls’ team. Grace Hicks added an 80 for the Lady Wildcats.
Ava Catherine Banks put up an 84 on the day, while Sarah Wallace-Whitt scored a 92. The last two scores did not go into the Lady Wildcats’ final tally. In high school girls’ golf, a team’s top two placers makeup a team’s overall score.
On the boys’ side, the Wildcats combined to card a 347, which was good for sixth out of the 10 teams that they were facing. First place went to Lawrence County, who posted a 308, while Summertown took second at 321 and Giles County placed third at 329.
Cardosi led the THS boys by putting up a 71 on the first day of the season. Chase Wiley added a 91 for the Wildcats, while Sebi Aguirre added a 92 and Issac Lynch carded a 93. William Zebick added a 98, however, his score did not go into the Wildcats’ final tally. In high school boys’ golf, a team’s top four placers makeup a team’s overall score.
Both Tullahoma teams are scheduled to play their home opener Thursday when Lakewood Golf & Country Club hosts the James C. Uselton Invitational Tournament. The 18-hole tournament is scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m.