The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats made short work of the Marshall County Tigerettes, running them off their home court in a 55-19 district trouncing, leaving the Tullahoma girls perfect in district play going into their homecoming tilt with Lawrence County this Friday.
Tullahoma’s Alivia Bowen started the blowout in Lewisburg by bombing two 3-pointers in the first period on her way to a nine-point showing on the night. She was joined by Nyjah Gibbs who had seven in the first quarter, three of those from the charity stripe. Gibbs led all scorers in the game with 11 points.
Tigerette Maggie Steeley got her only points of the night in the opening stanza, that being a 3-pointer to help keep her squad in shouting distance in front of their home crowd as they took an 18-7 deficit into the second frame.
However, the offense dried up for Marshall County in the second as only Damiah Blackman and Meshnwna Ridley had field goals for the hosts. For the visitors, Morgan Carr came alive with five points in the second, those being a 3-pointer and two hits from the stripe. McLayne Bobo chimed in with a couple of baskets while Lilly Melton and Gibbs added field goals to give the Lady ‘Cats a comfortable 31-11 halftime advantage.
There was still nothing offensively for the Tigerettes in the third as they could only muster four points, again courtesy of Blackman and Ridley. They were more than countered by shots from beyond the arc by Bowen and Carr while Lily Melton was hacked early and often in the third, going six-for-eight from the line in the period. Bobo also added a pair of free throws to extend the Tullahoma lead to 45-15 going into the curtain call.
As had been their habit in the contest, the Tigerettes had just four points in the final quarter. Meanwhile, Tullahoma’s Elenor Fults hit two 3-pointers while Gibbs and Emilee Shuran contributed deuces to conclude the tilt.
The win puts Tullahoma in a first place tie with Lincoln County in the district as they get ready to play host to Lawrence County Friday night, their squad in second with a 1-1 district record. State ranked 15-2 Lincoln County and Tullahoma will collide on Jan. 24 on Tullahoma’s home floor.