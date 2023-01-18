1A - Alivia Bowen.JPG

Alivia Bowen

The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats made short work of the Marshall County Tigerettes, running them off their home court in a 55-19 district trouncing, leaving the Tullahoma girls perfect in district play going into their homecoming tilt with Lawrence County this Friday.

Tullahoma’s Alivia Bowen started the blowout in Lewisburg by bombing two 3-pointers in the first period on her way to a nine-point showing on the night. She was joined by Nyjah Gibbs who had seven in the first quarter, three of those from the charity stripe. Gibbs led all scorers in the game with 11 points.