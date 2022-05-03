The Tullahoma Middle School Lady Wildcats advanced in area tournament play after beating the Whitthorne Lady Tigers 4-1 after a sixth inning rally.
Amaya Sharp pitched all seven innings, and only allowed two hits. Sharp struck out nine batters throughout the night. On the offensive side of the ball, Addye Norman led the team with two hits.
The Lady Wildcats started off strong on defense. Sharp struck out the Lady Tigers’ leadoff batter. She walked one batter down the line, but catcher KK Campbell was able to throw the runner out while they were trying to steal second. Ellie Simpson was able to put away the third out with a play at second base.
The Lady Wildcats struggled hitting during the beginning of the game. Norman had a single to left field, but was left stranded on the bases at the end of one.
The Lady Tigers were able to put a run on the board during the top of the second. Sharp walked two batters. The hurler was able to hold off one run with a play at the plate, but the Lady Tigers were able to score off of a single to right field. Whitthorne led 1-0 in the middle of the second.
The Lady ‘Cats were still struggling to put a bat on the ball. KK Campbell popped out to right field. The game was delayed due to rain after Campbell’s at bat. Once the Lady ‘Cats took the field again, Kaitlun Geralds and Taylor Brinkley both struck out swinging to end the second inning. The Lady ‘Cats trailed 1-0 going into the top of the third.
Both teams were held scoreless until the bottom of the sixth. That’s when the Lady Wildcats were able to put runners on the base and score all four of their runs. Norman started the rally off with a double to left field. Simpson laid down a sacrifice bunt down the third baseline, but was thrown out at first. Kaitlynn Gattis was intentionally walked to put runners at the corners. Lizzy Sharpton took Gattis' place at first base. Sharp laid down a squeeze bunt to score Norman, and reached second on the throw. Campbell drove a ball to the center field fence to score both Sharpton and Sharp. The Lady Wildcats took a 3-1 lead. Geralds singled on a line drive to right field. Brinkley walked down the line. Bella Norman took Gerald's place at second base. A.C. Holloway walked down the line to fill the bases. Maggie Lynch singled to center field to score Norman and the Lady Wildcats took a 4-1 lead going into the final inning.
The Lady ‘Cats shut the Lady Tigers down during the top of the inning. Gattis threw across the diamond to Geralds for the first out. Sharp pitched straight to Campbell’s catcher’s mitt to strike out two batters to win the game.
The Lady Wildcats are set to host the Warren County Lady Pioneers this Wednesday, May 4 in the area tournament championship.