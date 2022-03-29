The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats recorded their first victory in over a year. The Lady ‘Cats were able to run rule the Spring Hill Lady Raiders16-4. Madison Goad went 3-for- 3 at the plate and had five RBI. Alazae Griffin, Ragan Norman and Goad all walked the grand tour of the bases after knocking the ball over the fence.
The Lady Raiders were able to get a two run lead during the first inning due to an error and a passed ball opportunity. Going into the bottom of the first inning, the Lady ‘Cats were down 2-0.
Kylee Holt led the Lady Wildcats off with a single to left field. Olivia Spencer reached on an error. Griffin knocked the ball out of the park for a three-run homerun to take the lead. With Goad on base, Emeri Saunders drove a ball to center field for a double, scoring Goad. Mallorie Stone singled to right field for Saunders to score. The Lady ‘Cats led 5-2 at the end of the first inning.
The Lady Wildcats were able to hold the Lady Raiders scoreless for the next two innings. During the bottom of the third, Carlie Baker hit a hard ground ball and reached on an error. Norman stepped up to bat and bounced one off the top of the center field fence for a two-run homer to add to the Lady ‘Cats lead. With Spencer and Holt on base, Olivia Lynch doubled on a fly ball to score Holt. Goad stepped up and knocked in both Lynch and Spencer. The Lady Wildcats were dominating 10-2 by the end of the third inning.
The Lady Raiders scored two runs off of an error during the top of the fourth but were held scoreless for the rest of the game.
The Lady Wildcats were able to score another six runs during the bottom of the fourth. Holt drove in Norman to add a run. Katy Bean singled to score Stone and Zaylan Spinner. Goad hit a walk off home run over the left field fence, the shot scoring Holt and courtesy runner Addie Snipes.
The Lady Wildcats will play host to the Marshall County Lady Tigers Thursday, March 31. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.