The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats defeated the Spring Hill Lady Raiders 49-35 on homecoming night. With the district win, the Tullahoma girls are now 4-2 and second in the district.
Morgan Carr led her team to victory with 14 points. Alivia Bowen also had 10 points Friday night.
The Lady Wildcats started off the game strong. Morgan Carr drove to the basket to put the Lady ‘Cats on the board. Nyjah Gibbs laid the ball into the basket for four points. Eleanor Fults and Carr both drained a 3-point shots for the Lady ‘Cats. Tullahoma led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Raiders had a 15 point second quarter to put them in the lead. The Lady Wildcats battled to the basket for 10 points during the same quarter. Lucy Nutt was left open from beyond the arch and splashed a 3-pointer. Alivia Bowen and Lily Melton drove to the basket for two points each. Carr drained two shots at the line for the Lady ‘Cats. Nutt made a free throw for one point. The Lady Raiders drained a buzzer-beating half court 3-pointer to draw the margin to one going into the locker room. The Lady Wildcats trailed 23-22 at the break.
The Lady Wildcats regained the advantage and sunk the Lady Raiders to an eight point deficit during the third quarter. Bowen stepped back behind the arch for six points on a pair of long range bombs. Carr added three more points at the top of the arch. Carr, Nutt and Az’ja White all worked in the paint for two points. Melton and Gibbs made one shot each at the line for the Lady ‘Cats. The Lady Wildcats enjoyed a 39-31 advantage going into the final quarter.
Fults made two jump shots to grow the Lady Wildcats lead. Bowen charged the basket for two points. Nutt and Carr both made their two shots at the free throw line to cement the win.
The Lady Wildcats hit the road to take on the Marshall County Lady Tigers Tuesday, Feb. 1. Results of this competition were unavailable at press time.