The Tullahoma Lady Wildcat continued their domination as they mercy-ruled Marshall County 9-0 Thursday night. The Lady ‘Cats possessed the ball most of the night. The squad wore camo in honor of Military Appreciation night. Prior to kickoff, the Lady 'Cats honored those who have served and are serving in the military.
Tullahoma started the night off strong with a goal in the first minute. Catelynn Ballard swiftly moved down the field to score the first goal. Lily Storey controlled the midfield. With the ball at her feet, Storey took a shot at the goal. It was patted down by the goalie, but Ashlee Weaver was there on the back post to net the ball. The Lady ‘Cats lead 2-0 with 30 minutes left in the first half. Laura Buenrostro and McLayne Bobo worked together as forwards for the Lady ‘Cats. Avery Sisk worked down the flank with the ball to cross to Buenrostro. She tapped it in with a volley to score the third goal. Storey still ruled the midfield. With the ball at her feet again, Storey took a shot from outside the 18 yard box and put the ‘Cats up 4-0. With another great possession by Bobo in the midfield, Gracie Martin made a run to the goal. After a touch by Martin, Marshall County scored an own goal to help the Lady ‘Cats out even more.
Bobo broke through the Marshall County defense to score another goal. Bobo found the ball at her feet just three minutes later. With a foul in the box, she netted the ball on a penalty kick to put the Lady Wildcats ahead 7-0 at halftime.
Directly after half, Buenrostro broke through the defense to score the eighth goal. After twenty minutes of possession play for the Lady ‘Cats, Bobo netted the ninth goal to end the game and earn herself a hat trick.
The Lady Wildcats advance to 8-0 this season and 3-0 in district play. The Lady ‘Cats will host the Page Lady Patriots on Tuesday, Sept 13 at East Middle School.