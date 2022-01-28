The Tullahoma girl’s wrestling team was runner-up to Cleveland High School in Regional Duals last weekend. The Lady ‘Cats faced off two tough programs and were able to earn a spot in sectionals.
The Lady Wildcats started off their morning with a 54-15 victory over St. Andrew’s - Sewanee. The aggressive Cleveland Lady Raiders defeated the Lady ‘Cats 39-24 in the region championship.
The Lady Wildcats had five tough matches with the Sewanee wrestlers. Alanna Coker pinned her Sewanee opponent in the first period for six team points. Emma Brown and Zoe Holly were both pinned by their opponents. Olivia Hogan pinned Hadlee Hale in the first period for another six team points. Aloura Nichols had a long match with her opponent but lost by a 5-2 decision. The rest of the Wildcats squad was handed six forfeit points.
The Lady Wildcats were matched with their most aggressive opponents yet, that being the Cleveland Lady Raiders. The Lady Raiders dominated most of the matches and had five pin victories. Brown and Holly started the duals match off with pinfall losses in the first period. Hogan was able to pin her opponent in the first period for six points. The Lady Wildcats were behind 12-6 at that point. Aloura Nicholes lost to her opponent by a 17-5 major decision. Shelby Hall lost to Brooklyn Deaver 12-7. Izzy Hovater was pinned by Piper Fowler in the first ten seconds of the match. Amiya Taylor-Hill fell to her opponent in the first minute of her match. The Lady ‘Cats fell behind 31-6 at the mid-way point. Isabel Petty pinned her opponent in the second period and collected six points. Brittney Meneses was pinned in 20 seconds by her Cleveland opponent. Payton Agnell pinned Brianna Stringer in the first period for six more points for the Lady ‘Cats. Laken Potter lost by a 10-4 decision, but battled through all three periods. Alanna Coker finished off the meet with a pinfall victory in the first 30 seconds. The Cleveland Lady Raiders were deducted one point due to unsportsmanlike conduct to fix the final score. Even with the loss the Lady Wildcats were named runner-up of the region.
The Lady Wildcats were set to travel to Gibbs High School to compete in sectional duals Jan. 29. Results of this contest were unavailable at press time.