Less than three minutes into Thursday’s home contest, Tullahoma grabbed the lead for good in an 8-2 pummeling of Marion County.
Katy Champion netted the first score for the Lady Wildcats. After getting a pass from Amy Johnson, Champion capitalized on her opportunity, finding the back of the net with 37:48 left in the first half.
That 1-0 lead remained until Tullahoma put up three goals in the final six minutes of the opening period. Natalie Nunn added the second score for the Lady Wildcats after receiving a pass from Anna Claire Hargrove.
After gaining ball posession in the middle of the field, just outside the box, Nunn fired off a shot that found the back of the net to make the score with 2-0 with 6:15 remaining in the first half.
Three minutes later, Joanna House netted the third goal for the Lady Wildcats. House was able to shake off defenders and fire off a shot into the back of the net with 3:01 left in the first half.
Adrianna Escamilla added the final first-half goal for the Lady Wildcats, coming with 19 seconds remaining on the clock. After receiving the ball deep into Marion County territory, Escamilla found the back of the net, giving Tullahoma a 4-0 advantage.
Escamilla added another goal, this time coming with 36:15 left in the contest. After gaining ball control on the left side of the field, Escamilla fired off a shot that found the back of the net, to make it a 5-0 ballgame.
Marion County cut into its deficit with a score with 24:44 remaining in the second half. On a free kick, Savannah Cooksey netted a goal, to trim the Lady Warriors’ deficit down to 5-1. Cooksey added another score later in the ballgame, coming with 2:34 left in the contest.
Less than a minute after Cooksey netted her first goal, Tullahoma answered with another score to up its lead to 6-1. This time, Amy Johnson capitalized on a breakaway and scored with 23:53 left on the clock.
Kayte Byrom and Ashlee Weaver put up the final two goals for Tullahoma. Byrom first found the back of the net with 15:54 left on the clock, after receiving the ball down low inside the keeper’s box. Weaver added her score on a breakaway, to give the Lady Wildcats an 8-1 advantage with 12:25 remaining in the contest.
Tullahoma put up 39 shots in Thursday’s win, 27 of which were on frame. The Lady Wildcats had 24 shots in the first half, 14 of which were on target. THS added 15 second-half shots, 13 of which were on frame. Marion County was limited to just five shots the entire night, all of them on target.