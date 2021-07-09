With training for the 2021 season underway the Tullahoma Lady Wildcats volleyball team is setting up a shot for the district under the leadership of new Head Coach Dan Lynch.
The Lady Cats finished last season with a 7-7 district record going 12-14 overall.
“The improvement from May 24th - when we had tryouts - to today has been incredible,” Coach Lynch said. “They are really picking it up.”
With some district changes, the coach says his team wants to make a name for itself this season.
“This will be our first year with the new district,” Coach Lynch said. “Nolensville is gone and they won the state championship the last two years.” With Nolensville in a new district, Murfreesboro Central Magnet School is favored to take the district.
“We want to win district, and I think we’ve got the athletes to do it,” Lynch said. “We’ve got really good senior leadership too. I’m very pleased with them. The seniors are the only group that Coach Katherine Miller and I haven’t worked with before because we had the middle school program first. So stepping in with them I wanted to make sure that they really took the leadership role and they have. They have stepped up and become really, really good leaders and really, really hard workers.”
Assistant Coach Amanda Baker is a strong believer in the Lady Cats this season, and is looking forward to “growth and unity” this season along with “strong Tullahoma female athletes making a name for volleyball in Tullahoma.”
The Lady Cats are also getting a new locker room and the coaches hope that will build the team’s atmosphere and bond. Prior to this season the team did not have a locker room of it’s own.
The Wildcats will continue to practice after the mandatory dead period. Their first taste of action will come on Thursday, July 22when they travel to Coffee County High School for a Play Day.