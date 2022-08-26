The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats volleyball team moved to 4-2 on the season. The Lady ‘Cats are 2-1 this week as they fell to the Lawrence County Lady Wildcats 3-1, but defeated the Cascade Lady Champions and the Franklin County Rebelettes.

The Lady ‘Cats defeated the Cascade Lady Champions in four sets on Monday night. The ‘Cats were able to gain a lead during the last three sets and never looked back.

