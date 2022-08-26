The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats volleyball team moved to 4-2 on the season. The Lady ‘Cats are 2-1 this week as they fell to the Lawrence County Lady Wildcats 3-1, but defeated the Cascade Lady Champions and the Franklin County Rebelettes.
The Lady ‘Cats defeated the Cascade Lady Champions in four sets on Monday night. The ‘Cats were able to gain a lead during the last three sets and never looked back.
The Lady Champions won the first set 25-23, but the Lady ‘Cats shut down the Lady Champions in the next set.
The Lady Wildcats defeated the Lady Champions 25-13 to even up the match 1-1. Tullahoma defeated Cascade 25-18 in the next two sets to win 3-1.
During the Cascade game, Isabella Lidstrom had 10 kills for the night, while Gracie Anderson had 12 kills.
The Lady ‘Cats hit the road to take on the Lawrence County Lady Wildcats and the Franklin County Rebelettes.
The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats fell to the Lawrence County Lady Wildcats 3-1. Tullahoma bounced back in the third set, but was unable to keep the ball rolling in the fourth set.
The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats put themselves back in the win column after defeating the Franklin County Rebelettes 3-1. The teams went into extra rounds during the first set with Franklin County winning 29-27. The Wildcats locked down during the second set and defeated the Rebelettes 25-10. Tullahoma brought home the victory after winning 25-18 during the final two sets.
So far this season, Lidstrom accounts for 51 kills and Anderson put down 70 hits. Lidstrom, Anderson and Alivia Bowen are all tied with four blocks on the season. Olivai Spencer leads the team with 42 digs in just six games. Jada Spry has 89 assists and Audrey Todaro has 70 as they work together to set the ball for the Lady Wildcat team.
The Lady Wildcats will travel to Lincoln County on Monday, Aug. 29 to take on the Lady Falcons in their third district match of the season. They will then host the Coffee County Lady Raiders on Wednesday, Aug. 31.