RUSSELL SMYTHIA Sports Writer

The Tullahoma Middle School volleyball team played South Middle on Thu, Aug. 31 and beat them in straight sets 25-4, 25-13.

The Lady Wildcats have now won eight straight sets during the four game winning streak. The match on Aug. 31 started with complete domination from Tullahoma, going up 15-0 before losing serve control. After they scored the first nine points South took a timeout to try and stop the run. Once South finally got a point, Tullahoma immediately went on another run. They added another eight points before giving up serve control, taking a 23-1 lead.  Then the Lady Trojans scored, Tullahoma added their 24 point before South scored back-to-back points. That included their first point won while serving. Then Tullahoma won the next point to finish off the first set. Adalyn Nelson, Elizabeth Floyd, Kayleigh Campbell, Joslynn Lidstrom, Emily Bell, Emalie Edwards, Morgan McJunkin, Addison Merrit, Anna Grace Modesitt and Genia Stephens all played in the first set and contributed to the blowout.

