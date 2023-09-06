The Tullahoma Middle School volleyball team played South Middle on Thu, Aug. 31 and beat them in straight sets 25-4, 25-13.
The Lady Wildcats have now won eight straight sets during the four game winning streak. The match on Aug. 31 started with complete domination from Tullahoma, going up 15-0 before losing serve control. After they scored the first nine points South took a timeout to try and stop the run. Once South finally got a point, Tullahoma immediately went on another run. They added another eight points before giving up serve control, taking a 23-1 lead. Then the Lady Trojans scored, Tullahoma added their 24 point before South scored back-to-back points. That included their first point won while serving. Then Tullahoma won the next point to finish off the first set. Adalyn Nelson, Elizabeth Floyd, Kayleigh Campbell, Joslynn Lidstrom, Emily Bell, Emalie Edwards, Morgan McJunkin, Addison Merrit, Anna Grace Modesitt and Genia Stephens all played in the first set and contributed to the blowout.
The second set was a slower start for Tullahoma. They scored the first point, but the two teams traded points early. Both teams scored their first points while serving with the third girl that served in the set. South went on a three point run, but just two while serving. Tullahoma responded with a five point run and four of them while Bell was serving. After the run the score in set two was 7-4. The Lady Trojans ended the run, but the Tullahoma answered with a four point run. Three of them while Lidstrom served for the Lady ‘Cats, giving them an 11-5 lead. After South scored another point, Tullahoma took three straight points making it 14-6. The Lady Trojans scored back-to-back points before the Lady Wildcats went on the longest run of the set by scoring five straight points. Four of them with the libero Stephens serving. South took a timeout and then earned back-to-back points making the score 19-10. The two teams traded points and then Tullahoma scored back-to-back points. South answered with two straight points themselves to make it 22-13. Then Bell and the Lady ‘Cats ended the set and match with a three point run, two with her serving.
The TMS volleyball team will play again at Community today, JV will start at 4:30 p.m. and Varsity will follow with an estimated start time of 5:30 p.m.