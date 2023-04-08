Tullahoma outlasted Page and their star pitcher in extra innings Tuesday night for a walk-off win 2-1.
The pitching was great for both teams, Alazae Griffin for the Lady Wildcats and Shelby Buffington for the Lady Patriots. Buffington is verbally committed to play for North Texas in college, yet Griffin out dueled her. She threw all nine innings totaling 141 pitches. Griffin only allowed six hits, she walked two, struck out 11 batters and the Lady Patriots only run was unearned. She even helped herself when she beat out a double play to score the first run of the game.
The Lady ‘Cats did what they could to help Griffin out. They drew four walks and smacked eight hits. The only reason the game went into extra innings is Tullahoma kept leaving runners in scoring position. They stranded six runners in scoring position and made four outs at third base by the end of the regulation seven innings. The Lady Wildcats overcame that struggle in the bottom of the 9th. After two strike outs, Addye Norman singled and stole second base. Kaitlynn Gattis smacked a clutch hit to left field and Norman hustled all the way home from second base for a walk-off win. Norman, Gattis, and Ragan Norman all had multiple hits for Tullahoma. Addyson Norman led the way with three and she stole three bases as well. Gattis added two walks to her two hits on the stat sheet. Ragan Norman had the only extra base hit with a double in the 4th.
This victory brought the Lady Wildcats record to 9-4 overall and 3-2 in District play on the year. They look to improve their District record this week when they travel to Spring Hill on Monday night. After that they host Marshall County Tuesday night for their last home District game of the year. It will start at 5:30 p.m.