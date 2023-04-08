Tullahoma outlasted Page and their star pitcher in extra innings Tuesday night for a walk-off win 2-1.

The pitching was great for both teams, Alazae Griffin for the Lady Wildcats and Shelby Buffington for the Lady Patriots. Buffington is verbally committed to play for North Texas in college, yet Griffin out dueled her. She threw all nine innings totaling 141 pitches. Griffin only allowed six hits, she walked two, struck out 11 batters and the Lady Patriots only run was unearned. She even helped herself when she beat out a double play to score the first run of the game.

