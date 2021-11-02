The Tullahoma High School girls’ cross country team is on their road to state. The girls placed third as a team and had a team best average time. Ellie Uehlein, Lexi Lester and Sarah Eakin placed in the top 25.
The THS team traveled to Henry Horton State Park Oct. 26 to compete at the TSSAA Division 1, Region 4A meet. The Lady Wildcat racers did not disappoint.
All of the team ran for new personal records and three girls medaled.
Ellie Uehlein paced herself and was able to make her way into the top 20. Uehlein placed 12th out of 116 runners. The young sophomore ran for a 21:53 time to earn her spot.
Freshman Lexi Lester also squeezed her way into the top 20. Lester placed 19th and ran for a personal best of 22:45. Lester and Uehlein were both named to the MSCCA Mid State team and will be recognized on Monday, Nov. 8 at Brentwood Academy.
Sarah Eakin also brought home hardware. Eakin set at 24th. Eakin dashed for her personal best time of 23:03. The top 25 racers placed and were awarded medals.
Jordyn Spry came up just short of the top 25. Spry set at 26th in the region as a freshman. Spry ran the route for a personal best time of 23:19.
Bella Rivera was able to place in the top 50 runners. Rivera ran for her new personal best 25:04. Audrey Sohrabi placed 52nd and ran for a personal best of 25:20.
The Tullahoma team raced for a new best team average time. The Lady Wildcats achieved a time of 23:12 at the regional race.
The Lady ‘Cats will continue their season this Friday as they travel to Hendersonville. The race will take place at Sanders Ferry Park start time is 1:20 p.m.