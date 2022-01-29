The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats struggled to guard the Lincoln County Lady Falcons during Tuesday night’s home game, falling in district action 56-42.
The Lady ‘Cat struggled to contain Annalise Malone during the first quarter. Malone chalked up all 15 of the Lady Falcons points in the first quarter. She was countered on the Lady Wildcat side by Nyjah Gibbs who started off the game with a drive to the basket. Alivia Bowen chalked up four points for the Lady ‘Cats in the opening period while Lucy Nutt drained two shots at the line. Az’ja White worked the short corner for two points to complete scoring in the opening stanza. The Lady ‘Cats trailed the Lady Falcons 15-10 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Wildcats were only able to put together six points in the second quarter. Morgan Carr and Nutt both drained shots from beyond the arc for the ‘Cats to account for all Tullahoma’s second quarter point. The Falcons kept a steady pace and increased their lead to 28-16 at halftime.
The Lady Wildcats chalked up 12 points during the third quarter, but were unable to hold the Falcons. Nutt drained two 3-pointers while Carr drove to the basket for two. Gibbs charged the basket for two points and then took to the charity stripe for another two. The Lady ‘Cats still trailed the Lady Falcon 46-28 going into the final period.
Lily Melton, Bowen and Gibbs all added two to the board in the final frame. Carr added one point at the line for the ‘Cats. Nutt gave all her effort in the last quarter, leading her team with seven points. Nutt worked around the arch for three points. She drew a foul in the paint and drained both of her free throws. She drove to the basket again for two points. Nutt’s efforts were still not enough to take down the Falcons.
The Lady ‘Cats are now 2-2 in the district and 12-6 overall. The Lady Wildcats were set to play host to the Spring Hill Lady Raiders Friday, Jan. 28. Results of this competition were unavailable at press time.