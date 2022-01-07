The Tullahoma girls wrestling team did not get much of a break for Christmas, as it was full steam ahead for the Lady Wildcats, when four girls placed in high ranks at the annual Maher/Garstin Battle of Independence.
The Lady Wildcats travelled to Independence High School to participate in one of the biggest girls tournaments in middle Tennessee. Four wrestlers were able to place in the top three, and six placed in the top four. Aloura Nichols and Emma Brown both placed fourth. Nichols suffered a loss in her first match but bounced back in her second match with a fall win in the third period. Nichols earned a spot in third place match with her win, but lost to Kierstyn McKinney from Rossview.
Brown started her day off in consolation rounds after losing her first two matches, but bounced back in the third round to win with a pin fall in the second period after doing a reversal. Brown lost in her third place match in the second period after being pinned.
Zamahria Simmons placed third with three wins and two losses. Simmons lost to her teammate Isabel Petty during the second round but bounced back to win two more matches and bring home a medal.
Alanna Coker and Olivia Hogan both placed second in their weight classes. Coker started her day off with a win over Caitlyn Miller from Rossview before taking a loss during her second match. She turned around to win in the third round to earn second place. Coker is currently 7-4 in her senior season.
Hogan pinned her first opponent of the day and went on to win by a 5-3 decision in the semifinals. Hogan then fell to Lilli Cobb from Clarksville in the second period to place second in her weight class.
Isabel Petty was the only Lady Wildcat to take home a first-place finish. Petty dominated all of her matches and won each by pin falls. Petty won all of her matches in the first period, winning her first round match in less than 30 seconds. She also defeated Simmons, her teammate, during the second round. Petty then won with 29 seconds left in the first period during her third match to secure her first place match. Petty also pinned Katelyn McMillian from Rossview in a little over 30 seconds to take home the gold medal.
The Lady Wildcats were set to travel to Stewarts Creek High School Saturday, Jan. 8, for another tournament. The Lady ‘Cats will take the mat at home Thursday, Jan. 13, to celebrate senior night.