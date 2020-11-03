For the second-straight time, the East girls’ basketball team got the best of the team from West, after notching a 26-23 win at Tullahoma High School Monday night.
The Lady Panthers got off to a hot start offensively, taking a 10-4 lead into the second quarter. Aniya Grizzard put up seven points for East in the opening period, while Jaiyden Johnson knocked down a basket and McLayne Bobo hit a free throw.
West tried to cut into its deficit and trailed 14-12 heading into the second quarter. Aubrey North hit four free throws for the Lady Bobcats, while Destinee White and Isabella Lidstrom each added a field goal.
East only hit free throws in the second quarter, led by Johnson who hit two of those opportunities. Bobo and Grizzard each added a free throw of their own for the Lady Panthers.
The teams continued to stay close in the third quarter, and East led 22-21 heading into the final period of play. Zoe Prosser, Johnson and Bobo each scored two points in the third quarter for the Lady Panthers, while Grizzard and Claire Fogarty each hit a free throw.
Lidstrom hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Lady Bobcats in the third quarter. Aubrey North added a field goal for West in the period, while Lily Morris knocked down a free throw.
The Lady Bobcats were held to just two points in the fourth quarter, and those came via a field goal by Madalin Lidstrom. East netted four points in the final period to secure the win. Johnson hit a pair of free throws, while Bobo and Fogarty added one of their own.
Grizzard led East in scoring with nine points, while Johnson added eight points. Bobo scored five points for the Lady Panthers, while Fogarty and Prosser each scored two points.
Lidstrom led the Lady Bobcats with nine points, while North added seven points. White, Alexis Chamblee and Lidstrom each scored two points for West, while Morris added a free throw.
The teams from East were next scheduled to head to White County on Thursday. Tipoff of the girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m. West will head to Winchester to face North with games getting underway at 6 p.m.