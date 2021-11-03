The East Middle School Lady Panthers suffered a tough loss Thursday night against the North Middle School Gatorettes. The Lady Panthers fell to the Gatorettes 36-27.
The game was scoreless for the first three minutes of play. Faith Vincent was the first to put the ball in the basket for the Gatorettes. McLayne Bobo tied the game up 2-2 with a layup for the Lady Panthers. Kenzie Arnold put up two points to put the Gatorettes ahead 4-2. Jaelyn Ritche drained three free throws to advance the Gatorettes lead. Bobo added one point for the Panthers. Gracen Baggett took the ball to the basket to end the first quarter with a 9-3 lead for the Gatorettes.
The Lady Panthers could not gain the lead back for the rest of the game. Malloree May put up a total of six total points in the second quarter for the Gatorettes while Gracen Baggett put up another five for the squad. The Lady Panthers were only able to put up another four points to end the first half.
McLayne Bobo added another two to the Lady Panthers score. The Gatorettes were relentless putting up another seven points. Aniya Grizzard added a point for the Panthers with a free throw. Bobo put up another three points to end the quarter. The Gatorettes let 27-13 starting the fourth quarter.
McLayne Bobo added 12 points to the board by herself during the fourth quarter. Aniya Grizzard shot for two for the Panthers. The Gatorettes added another nine points to the board to keep the lead and earn the 36-27 victory.
The Lady Panthers will travel to Coffee County Middle School to take on the Lady Raiders Nov. 8. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.